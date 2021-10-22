Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Ruckus in North Delhi Municipal Corporation House over licence fee hike rollback
delhi news

Ruckus in North Delhi Municipal Corporation House over licence fee hike rollback

North Delhi Municipal Corporation hiked the rates of trade and factory licenses by up to 17 times in some categories over the last year
As the ruckus grew, the House was adjourned till the next meeting. Chhail Bihari Goswami, the leader of the House confirmed that the order of rollback was issued and relief will be extended to the traders. (Sourced/Twitter)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 12:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s councillors’ meeting witnessed a disruption on Thursday over the issue of rolling back the fee hike for trade and factory licenses. The House proceedings were suspended twice by mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, as opposing sides of the House engaged in sloganeering.

The corporation had hiked the rates of trade and factory licenses by up to 17 times in some categories over the last year. While the Bharatiya Janata Party-led corporation had earlier announced that the rates will be rolled back, the Opposition alleged that the notification regarding the rollback had not been issued yet.

North MCD commissioner Sanjay Goel, however, informed the House that the circular regarding reduction in the license fee was issued on Thursday morning. “Traders who have been charged the enhanced license fee will be compensated by adjusting the amount in their next renewal cycle,” he added.

The issue of the license fee hike was raised by the leader of Opposition Vikas Goel and the Congress’ head of municipal councillors Mukesh Goel.

RELATED STORIES

Opposition leader Vikas Goel said that the civic body directed the municipal commissioner to roll back the increased license fee during the last House meeting on September 22and the mayor provided anticipatory approval, but traders are still being forced to pay the increased fee.

Opposition councillors alleged that a similar delay was observed in the MCD’s promise to waive taxes on properties with less than 50sqm area.

As the ruckus grew, the House was adjourned till the next meeting. Chhail Bihari Goswami, the leader of the House confirmed that the order of rollback was issued and relief will be extended to the traders.

Jogi Ram Jain, the standing committee chairman said that there are several formalities that need to be completed before implementing an announcement. “It may take some time due to court-related matters but the relief will be extended to traders as well as owners of properties with less than 50sqm area. It is our commitment to people,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

After alert from FB exec in Ireland, cops prevent suicide attempt in west Delhi

Delhi govt receives 3,037 applications for e-autos, just 3% are from women

Delhi: EDMC gives fining powers to senior field workers to step up anti-dengue efforts

Delhi CM meets Polish ambassador, discusses solid waste management
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP