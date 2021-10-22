Ruckus in North Delhi Municipal Corporation House over licence fee hike rollback

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s councillors’ meeting witnessed a disruption on Thursday over the issue of rolling back the fee hike for trade and factory licenses. The House proceedings were suspended twice by mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, as opposing sides of the House engaged in sloganeering.

The corporation had hiked the rates of trade and factory licenses by up to 17 times in some categories over the last year. While the Bharatiya Janata Party-led corporation had earlier announced that the rates will be rolled back, the Opposition alleged that the notification regarding the rollback had not been issued yet.

North MCD commissioner Sanjay Goel, however, informed the House that the circular regarding reduction in the license fee was issued on Thursday morning. “Traders who have been charged the enhanced license fee will be compensated by adjusting the amount in their next renewal cycle,” he added.

The issue of the license fee hike was raised by the leader of Opposition Vikas Goel and the Congress’ head of municipal councillors Mukesh Goel.

Opposition leader Vikas Goel said that the civic body directed the municipal commissioner to roll back the increased license fee during the last House meeting on September 22and the mayor provided anticipatory approval, but traders are still being forced to pay the increased fee.

Opposition councillors alleged that a similar delay was observed in the MCD’s promise to waive taxes on properties with less than 50sqm area.

As the ruckus grew, the House was adjourned till the next meeting. Chhail Bihari Goswami, the leader of the House confirmed that the order of rollback was issued and relief will be extended to the traders.

Jogi Ram Jain, the standing committee chairman said that there are several formalities that need to be completed before implementing an announcement. “It may take some time due to court-related matters but the relief will be extended to traders as well as owners of properties with less than 50sqm area. It is our commitment to people,” he added.

