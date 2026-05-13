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Saket Bar Association extends support to Delhi lawyers' strike on May 14

Saket Bar Association extends support to Delhi lawyers' strike on May 14

Published on: May 13, 2026 04:54 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Saket Bar Association on Wednesday supported the lawyers' strike across Delhi courts on May 14 over the Delhi High Court's inaction regarding their demands for improved and upgraded court infrastructure and working conditions.

Saket Bar Association extends support to Delhi lawyers' strike on May 14

On Tuesday, the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi called for a strike to abstain from work.

In a circular issued to advocates, the association said it fully supported the call for abstention from judicial work and appealed to members to participate in the protest collectively.

"The Saket Bar Association firmly believes that the bar is an indispensable stakeholder in the justice delivery system and that decisions directly affecting advocates, litigants, and District courts must not be taken unilaterally without proper consultation with the bar," the circular said.

The move comes a day after the committee announced the strike, alleging that the "most genuine and basic demands" of bar bodies were being persistently ignored by the Delhi High Court and its committees.

Calling for unity among advocates, the association urged members to extend "wholehearted cooperation" in the larger interest of the institution, legal fraternity and justice delivery system.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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