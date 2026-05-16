Sarojini Nagar market shut as traders push back on NDMC vendor plan

New Delhi: The Sarojini Nagar market in south Delhi remained shut on Thursday and Friday as the traders observed protest against the New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) plan to allow vendors to operate in front of shops in the market, trader associations said.

“We are not against vendors, but only genuine vendors should be accommodated,” market association leaders said in the joint statement. (HT)

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In a joint statement, traders’ bodies at the market said shops across the main market, mini market and vegetable market remained shut on Thursday and Friday as part of the protest and the move would worsen congestion in one of the Delhi’s busiest retail hubs.

“Sarojini Nagar market is already congested. Further adding the vendors will result in loss of parking space in the area. Space for shops will reduce due to overcrowding. Besides, the civic body di not consult us before finalising the plan, and these vendors are all outsiders, not even those who have been here for 30-40 years,” said Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders’ Association.

According to trader representatives, the NDMC is preparing to permit a total of 515 vendors to operate in front of shops, on the basis of a survey conducted by the Town Vending Committee (TVC) under directions of the Supreme Court.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the survey for distribution of vending certificates was conducted in compliance with court directions and that the civic body followed the prescribed procedure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the survey for distribution of vending certificates was conducted in compliance with court directions and that the civic body followed the prescribed procedure. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Randhawa alleged that key stakeholders, including market association presidents, residents’ welfare association members, Delhi Police, traffic police, fire services officials and hawkers, were not included during the survey process despite being part of the committee structure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Randhawa alleged that key stakeholders, including market association presidents, residents’ welfare association members, Delhi Police, traffic police, fire services officials and hawkers, were not included during the survey process despite being part of the committee structure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ashok Kalra, president of the Sarojini Market Shopkeepers’ Association, alleged that over 400 individuals who had never functioned as pavement vendors in the market were included in the survey and granted Certificates of Vending (COVs). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashok Kalra, president of the Sarojini Market Shopkeepers’ Association, alleged that over 400 individuals who had never functioned as pavement vendors in the market were included in the survey and granted Certificates of Vending (COVs). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We are not against vendors, but only genuine vendors should be accommodated,” market association leaders said in the joint statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are not against vendors, but only genuine vendors should be accommodated,” market association leaders said in the joint statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The protest has been jointly organised by several market associations representing around 300 shop owners and traders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protest has been jointly organised by several market associations representing around 300 shop owners and traders. {{/usCountry}}

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The traders met local area MLA Parvesh Verma on Friday who assured a meeting with NDMC on Monday to discuss the issue and find a resolution.

Shop owners said that the market will remain open on Saturday and Sunday and a decision on continuing the protest will be taken on Monday after the meeting.

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