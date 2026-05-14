New Delhi, Traders at Sarojini Nagar Market will close shops for two days, protesting the New Delhi Municipal Council's proposed placement of vendors in front of shops, market associations said in a statement on Thursday.

Sarojini Nagar traders oppose NDMC vendor plan, close shops

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Market associations said in a joint statement that the market, including the mini market and vegetable market, was closed on Thursday as part of the strike.

"Sarojini Nagar market is already congested; further addition of pavement vendors will result in loss of parking space in the area, and for residents living here, spaces will be more cramped due to overcrowding," said Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association.

According to market representatives, the NDMC is preparing to allow 515 people to set up in front of shops in the market following a survey conducted under the directions of the Supreme Court through the Town Vending Committee .

A senior NDMC official on condition of anonymity said the survey for distributing vending certificates was conducted under the court's direction and the council followed the stipulated procedure.

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{{^usCountry}} "We have not received any complaints from the market associations yet, once we do, we will look into the matter," a senior NDMC official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We have not received any complaints from the market associations yet, once we do, we will look into the matter," a senior NDMC official said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Randhawa alleged that the TVC survey was conducted without including key stakeholders, such as market presidents, resident welfare association representatives, Delhi Police, fire services, traffic police and hawkers, despite these groups being part of the committee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Randhawa alleged that the TVC survey was conducted without including key stakeholders, such as market presidents, resident welfare association representatives, Delhi Police, fire services, traffic police and hawkers, despite these groups being part of the committee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ashok Kalra, president of the Sarojini Market Shopkeepers Association, said more than 400 people who had never operated as pavement vendors in the market were included in the survey and issued Certificates of Vending . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashok Kalra, president of the Sarojini Market Shopkeepers Association, said more than 400 people who had never operated as pavement vendors in the market were included in the survey and issued Certificates of Vending . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We raised objections during the survey itself, but no hearing was given to us. We are not against vendors, but only genuine vendors should be accommodated," market association leaders said in a joint statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We raised objections during the survey itself, but no hearing was given to us. We are not against vendors, but only genuine vendors should be accommodated," market association leaders said in a joint statement. {{/usCountry}}

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The protest has been jointly called by market bodies, which include at least 300 shop owners and traders.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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