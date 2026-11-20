New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Friday gave one week to a woman to file a rejoinder in her plea challenging Delhi Police's decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and shift demonstrations to three alternative locations in the national capital. SC grants one week to petitioner to file rejoinder in Jantar Mantar protest site case

On October 15, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana had sought responses of the Centre and Delhi Police on the petition filed by Swaty Singh challenging the October 11 order de-notifying Jantar Mantar as designated protest site.

On Friday, the bench adjourned the hearing for a week after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta questioned certain factual assertions contained in the written submissions circulated on behalf of the petitioner.

Senior advocate Mukta Gupta, appearing for Singh, told the bench that the submissions contained legal propositions and referred to the law laid down by the courts, rather than disputed factual averments.

The bench said any factual assertion would have to be supported by an affidavit, saying that someone must take responsibility for their correctness.

The law officer said a rejoinder should be filed on affidavit so that responsibility for the statements made before the court could be fixed.

The solicitor general said a letter, seeking adjournment of Friday's proceedings, was circulated on behalf of Additional Solicitor General S V Raju as he was unavailable.

He, however, said the letter was later withdrawn.

Earlier, the bench had issued the notices on the PIL.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar's standing order dated October 11 de-notified Jantar Mantar and designated the Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and the CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new venues for protests and demonstrations.

The bench had orally observed that it would examine whether the authorities had applied their mind to the use and efficacy of Jantar Mantar as a protest site.

Senior lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for a litigant, had sought restoration of the notification designating Jantar Mantar as a protest site.

He had pointed out that the de-notification had been stated to be in terms of an earlier Supreme Court order.

Solicitor General Mehta, however, had clarified that the earlier Supreme Court decision was not the basis for the latest denotification.

The top law officer said a committee, which was constituted to examine the issue, has submitted its report recording the reasons.

The plea said that shifting protests to distant and outlying areas could render the fundamental rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression ineffective.

It said the right to protest is not confined to assembling at a designated physical location but also encompasses the ability to communicate grievances, express dissent and draw the attention of public authorities and society to issues requiring redressal.

"The location of a protest is, therefore, not an inconsequential administrative consideration," the plea said, adding that proximity to the institutions concerned, public accessibility and visibility to the intended audience can directly influence the effectiveness of a demonstration.

The plea also claimed that the impugned standing order was arbitrary and procedurally deficient.

"A notification which withdraws an existing venue can't be regarded as preserving the right to protest merely because alternative locations have been identified, particularly when the detailed arrangements governing access to those locations are left to a subsequent standard operating procedure," the plea said.

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