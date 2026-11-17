This was the first hearing before the bench after justice SC Sharma directed last month that the matter be placed before another bench. Earlier, in February, another Supreme Court judge had recused himself from hearing the case, citing a conflict of interest.

The court posted the matter for December 7, allowing the stakeholders a week to exchange notes and prepare their suggestions on the directions that may be required.

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Taking up the matter on Monday, the bench said, “We request the attorney general R Venkataramani appointed as court receiver, NBCC, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Delhi Police, Noida Authority and homebuyers to give us a note on the developments that have taken place over a period of time and the steps they propose to take to ensure genuine homebuyers are put into possession at the earliest,” the bench said.

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran was hearing a petition filed by homebuyers of various Amrapali projects, which were stalled after the group’s former promoters allegedly siphoned off money invested by buyers. In July 2019, the top court had suspended the real estate firm’s RERA registration and handed over the construction of unfinished homes to NBCC, the government’s construction arm.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the investigating agencies, NBCC (India) Limited and other stakeholders involved in the Amrapali housing projects to spell out the steps they propose to take to ensure genuine homebuyers are handed possession of their flats at the earliest, giving them two weeks to submit their recommendations.

Advocate ML Lahoty, appearing for the homebuyers, placed a note before the bench stating that of the 46,575 units in the Amrapali projects, 8,538 flats were already in the possession of buyers when the 2019 judgment was delivered. NBCC has since constructed 33,250 units, but possession has been handed over to only around 22,350 homebuyers, the note said. “Approximately 10,900 homebuyers are still awaiting the handover of their units,” it added.

However, Venkataramani disputed the figures and sought time to file a response. He said NBCC had been executing the projects in the “most exemplary” manner, while alleging that some homebuyers were harassing the receiver despite neither clearing their dues nor coming forward to take possession. In some cases, forged documents had also been found during verification, he alleged.

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“I have been in this matter for over six years. I want to exit,” Venkataramani told the bench.

The judges, however, said they could not allow him to step down after the work he had undertaken to ensure that homebuyers did not face difficulties in getting possession. The bench also asked Lahoty to tell his clients that individual homebuyers should not cause the attorney general any embarrassment, noting that he already had several responsibilities.

Responding in a lighter vein to Venkataramani, the bench remarked: “Nobody will harass you other than the two of us.”

The court’s intervention comes amid continuing efforts to recover money allegedly siphoned off by the group’s former promoters -- Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar -- who are facing money-laundering proceedings. In August, the Supreme Court directed the ED to submit a status report on its investigation.

According to the note submitted by the homebuyers, the former promoters siphoned off ₹5,619.47 crore invested by buyers, of which only ₹744.81 crore has been recovered so far.

A forensic audit of the Amrapali Group conducted in 2019 found that ₹2,159.32 crore was due from its promoters and directors. It also identified other parties that had received substantial sums from the group and were named in the ED’s preliminary report. The homebuyers said repeated demands for recovery of these amounts had not been acted upon by the investigating agencies.

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Nearly 45,000 people booked flats in Amrapali projects between 2005 and 2013, having been promised possession within three years. The real estate firm subsequently went into insolvency, forcing homebuyers to approach the Supreme Court in 2017. The court’s 2019 order paved the way for NBCC to take over the unfinished construction.

In October, the court receiver submitted a note stating that construction across Amrapali’s 11 Noida projects was nearing completion, while work on 13 of its 15 Greater Noida projects was expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The receiver also said 670 refund cases involving ₹61 crore had been cleared and ₹350 crore raised through the sale of 18 properties belonging to the former Amrapali group.

Besides properties in Noida, Greater Noida, Manesar and Delhi-NCR, the receiver identified attached Amrapali properties in several other cities. He said these properties, along with the 18 projects identified in Delhi-NCR, were expected to be disposed of by March 2027. The proceeds would be used to meet construction costs of the ongoing projects.