New Delhi

The court asked the amicus in the matter to examine an alternative proposal submitted by homebuyers, suggesting an infusion of ₹1,500 crore for completing the stalled projects. (HT Archive) more less

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a report on progress achieved by NBCC in completing stalled Supertech housing projects to assess whether it should continue with the construction, amid allegations of slow progress by homebuyers.

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The court will also assess proposals from interested developers before making a decision.

A bench of justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said, “There are some allegations by homebuyers on the speed of implementation of projects by NBCC. We would like to have a report from the amicus curiae advocate Rajiv Jain giving a prima facie opinion on the viability of other proposals and the stage of development achieved so far by NBCC.”

The court passed the order while hearing pleas filed by homebuyers complaining about the NBCC for not finishing 16 stalled Supertech projects entrusted to it by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in December 2024.

On October 27, the top court indicated that it would dissolve the Apex Court Committee (ACC), presently overseeing the construction of the 16 Supertech projects, and appoint a receiver or a court-appointed committee as had been done for the stalled Amrapali and Unitech projects. In the same hearing, the court had pulled up NBCC, observing that “nothing is happening” with regard to the stalled Supertech projects.

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{{^usCountry}} The court asked amicus Jain to examine an alternative proposal submitted by homebuyers, suggesting an infusion of ₹1,500 crore for completing the stalled projects. “We need to know how viable these proposals are,” the court said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court asked amicus Jain to examine an alternative proposal submitted by homebuyers, suggesting an infusion of ₹1,500 crore for completing the stalled projects. “We need to know how viable these proposals are,” the court said. {{/usCountry}}

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The court also said that if NBCC is to continue with the work, there is a separate petition, wherein NBCC has demanded enhanced fees for implementing the project. “By now, we have got some experience and history in these matters as we would like to emulate the Amrapali model and appoint a receiver,” the bench said.

Attorney general (AG) R Venkataramani, who is also the receiver in the Amrapali matter, told the court that if NBCC is to continue, it would be seeking exemptions under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) Act.

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The bench indicated it may ask the AG to act as a receiver in case of a court-monitored committee to implement the construction plan, following which the AG said that the Amrapali matter has reached its fag end and he has asked the bench concerned to relieve him.

The bench said, “It is very important that we have an independent receiver as the matter will involve preservation of assets, valuation of assets, distribution and allotment of assets.”

A group of homebuyers, led by senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, suggested appointing the ACC chairperson and former top court judge justice Krishna Murari as the receiver. However, the court said, “We will cross that bridge later,” as it adjourned the matter awaiting the report from the amicus.

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Nearly 50,000 housing units are stuck in the 16 distressed Supertech projects in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Karnataka.

While taking over the 16 projects, the NBCC sought a separate 1% marketing fee over and above the 8% PMC fee as a condition for undertaking the work. However, the NCLAT order restructured the fee matrix as a consolidated 8% (7% PMC + 1% marketing), which, according to NBCC, undermined project viability and disincentivised the implementing agency.