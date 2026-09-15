SC-appointed commissioner inspects Zamrudpur tombs

New Delhi: A Supreme Court-appointed court commissioner, accompanied by senior officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and independent experts, on Monday inspected heritage monuments plagued by encroachment in south Delhi’s Zamrudpur and Nizamuddin.

The inspection was carried out at monuments including the Atgah Khan’s tomb and the Tilangani tomb, among others. (Hindustan Times)

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Besides the Lodhi-era tombs in Zamrudpur, the one-hour-long inspection was carried out at monuments including the Atgah Khan’s tomb and the Tilangani tomb, among others.

The officials will report their findings of the inspection to the top court during the next hearing on October 7.

A senior municipal official said the court commissioner was informed about the steps taken by MCD to remove encroachments such as cattle sheds, garbage dumps and debris from the tombs in Zamrudpur.“The cattle shed and walls have been broken and most of the garbage has been removed. At some places, the clearing is still on going operation. Encroachment from inside the tombs have been removed and 20 truck loads of waste has been removed. Our attempt is to restore the approach way and access from public streets to these monuments which have been covered by private individuals who had turned them into private house like structures,” official said on condition of anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} The official also said that MCD has roped in the Aga Khan Foundationfor restoration of the Lodhi-era structures. “An MoU has been signed with the Aga Khan Foundation, which will provide its expert opinion on how to proceed with the restoration process,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official also said that MCD has roped in the Aga Khan Foundationfor restoration of the Lodhi-era structures. “An MoU has been signed with the Aga Khan Foundation, which will provide its expert opinion on how to proceed with the restoration process,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

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The MCD on August 27 had initiated an encroachment removal drive at heritage monument sites in Zamrudpur, razing walls and illegal structures raised inside the monuments -- which were being used as cattle sheds and storage areas. Illegal gates were removed, ten truckloads of debris and garbage were cleared, and 60 MCD staffers were deployed, the civic body said.

Prior to that, HT had reported on August 10 how these tombs, listed by the Delhi government as “Grade 1” heritage buildings, were walled off on most sides by unplanned houses and, in some cases, were doubling up as storehouses, cattle sheds or garbage dumps.

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On Monday, the Supreme Court pulled up the MCD over the condition of Delhi’s heritage monuments after reports highlighting extensive encroachment at the Zamrudpur tombs brought the discrepancy to the court’s notice. The court also summoned the additional commissioner of MCD to appear and explain the conduct. A bench of justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and N Kotiswar Singh posted the matter for October 7.