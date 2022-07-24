Scattered rain in parts of Delhi, heavy rain unlikely till July 28: IMD
New Delhi: Parts of Delhi received scattered spells of light rainfall on Sunday, with Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, recording a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius – one degree above normal for this time of the year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says with the monsoon trough moving towards Central India again, Delhi is only expected to scattered and isolated spells of very light to light rainfall over the next three days, with an increase in rain intensity only expected from July 28, when the monsoon trough returns to northern India.
While Safdarjung recorded ‘trace’ rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Sunday, Palam received 1.6mm, Ayanagar 2.4mm and Pusa 2mm during this period. Delhi’s relative humidity meanwhile oscillated between 61 and 89 percent through the day.
R.K Jenamani, scientist at IMD says July will see a strong end of the month across northwest India, with light to moderate rainfall expected all across the region from July 28 onwards. “The monsoon trough is now south of Delhi-NCR and shifting towards Central India, so very little rain activity is expected in Delhi till July 27. Once the trough returns to the Indo-Gangetic Plains by July 28, we will again see an increase in rainfall intensity. Until then, humidity will remain high, but cloud cover should ensure the maximum does not go higher than 36 or 37 degrees,” he said.
As per the IMD, Delhi is expected to see light to moderate rainfall on July 28 and 29, while light to moderate rainfall is forecast for July 30.
The IMD currently has a ‘green’ alert until the end of the month, meaning no significant disruption is expected during this period due to a weather phenomenon such as rain. It is upgraded to a ‘yellow’ alert in order to alert the public of a weather event, normally on account of light to moderate rainfall, while it can be upgraded to an ‘orange’ alert if the rain intensity is expected to be moderate to heavy.
In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi had a low of 27.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is around normal. Forecast for Monday shows Delhi’s maximum and minimum is likely to hover around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively, with light rainfall likely in parts of the city.
-
Two masked men rob liquor shop at gunpoint
Urugram : Two masked men allegedly robbed a liquor store at gunpoint in Bakhtawar Chowk, Sector 47 on Saturday night. The perpetrators also assaulted the salesman, before fleeing with ₹1 lakh in cash. Salesman of the shop, Ashok Kumar alleged that he was hit with the butt of the pistol, making him sustain injuries. According to Yashwant Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), the incident was recorded on CCTV and police are scanning the footage to identify suspects.
-
Contact tracing must to nix monkeypox spread: Experts
With the Capital on Sunday reporting its first case of monkeypox after a 34-year-old man from west Delhi with no history of foreign travel history tested positive for the infection, health experts reiterated the importance of contact tracing, urged people who develop rashes to isolate themselves, even as they urged residents not to panic, adding that there was little cause for concern yet.
-
One dead in house collapse in north-east Delhi’s Mustafabad
A 20-year-old man was killed and three of his family members injured when their house collapsed in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad early Sunday. Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain identified the deceased person as Sufiyan, 20, and the injured as Sufiyan's father Suleman, 45, mother Shabnam, 40, and sister Labia, 20. Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said three fire tenders were pressed into service. The family resides on the upper floors.
-
Delhi govt to develop Majnu K Tila and Chandni Chowk as food hubs, says Kejriwal
New Delhi: The Delhi government will develope food hubs in north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila and Chandni Chow, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday announced, introducing a major programme aimed at giving Delhi's culinary culture a new identity and create jobs in the process. Majnu Ka Tila is famous for its food joints that serve Asian cuisine and readymade garments shops that are frequented by Delhi University students and youngster from across Delhi.
-
DTCP teams removes encroachments from Qutub Plaza market, Arjun Marg market
Gururgam: The enforcement team of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Sunday demolished illegal establishments at the Qutub Plaza market and the Arjun Marg market, said officials. Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said that the DTCP had been receiving multiple complaints from the residents, stating that commuting in these market areas was extremely difficult because of rampant encroachments. The DTCP will also seal several premises of illegal establishments in the Arjun Marg market.
