Scattered rain in parts of Delhi, heavy rain unlikely till July 28: IMD

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi received scattered spells of light rainfall on Sunday, with Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, recording a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius – one degree above normal for this time of the year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says with the monsoon trough moving towards Central India again, Delhi is only expected to scattered and isolated spells of very light to light rainfall over the next three days, with an increase in rain intensity only expected from July 28, when the monsoon trough returns to northern India.

While Safdarjung recorded ‘trace’ rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Sunday, Palam received 1.6mm, Ayanagar 2.4mm and Pusa 2mm during this period. Delhi’s relative humidity meanwhile oscillated between 61 and 89 percent through the day.

R.K Jenamani, scientist at IMD says July will see a strong end of the month across northwest India, with light to moderate rainfall expected all across the region from July 28 onwards. “The monsoon trough is now south of Delhi-NCR and shifting towards Central India, so very little rain activity is expected in Delhi till July 27. Once the trough returns to the Indo-Gangetic Plains by July 28, we will again see an increase in rainfall intensity. Until then, humidity will remain high, but cloud cover should ensure the maximum does not go higher than 36 or 37 degrees,” he said.

As per the IMD, Delhi is expected to see light to moderate rainfall on July 28 and 29, while light to moderate rainfall is forecast for July 30.

The IMD currently has a ‘green’ alert until the end of the month, meaning no significant disruption is expected during this period due to a weather phenomenon such as rain. It is upgraded to a ‘yellow’ alert in order to alert the public of a weather event, normally on account of light to moderate rainfall, while it can be upgraded to an ‘orange’ alert if the rain intensity is expected to be moderate to heavy.

In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi had a low of 27.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is around normal. Forecast for Monday shows Delhi’s maximum and minimum is likely to hover around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively, with light rainfall likely in parts of the city.