New Delhi: A 46-year-old school teacher was killed in a hit-and-run in Delhi’s Rohini on Thursday morning after a dumper truck ran over her while she was travelling on a bike to reach the school, said police.

The accused driver fled the spot. Police said the truck has been seized and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

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The accused driver fled the spot. Police said the truck has been seized and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

The deceased was identified as Priyanka Kumar, a resident of Mahalaxmi Apartments, Rama Vihar area. According to police, a PCR call about the incident near Cygnus Hospital, opposite electronic point, Kanjhawala road, was received around 8 am.

DCP (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said, “Investigating team found a Tata truck parked on the road and a woman crushed under its left rear wheel. The truck driver had loaded the vehicle with “bajri” (gravel).”

The woman died on the spot. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and her family was informed.

Police said she was a teacher at MCD School in Mangolpuri and was travelling to her school when the incident occurred.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have recorded the statement of the bike rider. “The body was shifted to SGM Hospital and preserved in the mortuary after medico-legal formalities. All legal proceedings, including e-Sakshya app and iRAD formalities, have been completed. An FIR for rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered,” said the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have recorded the statement of the bike rider. “The body was shifted to SGM Hospital and preserved in the mortuary after medico-legal formalities. All legal proceedings, including e-Sakshya app and iRAD formalities, have been completed. An FIR for rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered,” said the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said they traced the truck owner, who provided details of the accused driver and said he will be arrested soon.