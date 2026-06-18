Scores of Foreign Medical Graduates await internships in Delhi, seek health minister’s intervention

Scores of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in Delhi are facing uncertainty over mandatory internships. Student representatives said only around 63 internship seats are currently being offered in Delhi hospitals despite approved capacities running into hundreds.

A delegation of FMGs said many qualified doctors are unable to start their careers due to a lack of internships. (Representative photo)

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A delegation of FMGs met Delhi health minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday, seeking urgent intervention. They said many qualified doctors are unable to start their careers for over six months due to a lack of internship placements.

According to FMG associations, around 346 candidates cleared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in Delhi in January 2026. However, many are still waiting for internship seats, which is mandatory for permanent registration and eligibility for postgraduate medical education.

In a representation submitted to the minister, seen by HT, students said, “Despite approved internship capacities across hospitals, only around 68 seats are being offered.” They said hospitals are either offering very few seats or none at all.

Health minister, Pankaj Singh said, “We met the students today and heard their grievances. We are looking into the matter with utmost importance and will soon resolve it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Students alleged that the situation worsened after a recent Supreme Court order directing that FMG interns be paid stipends. “Many hospitals are reportedly unable to provide seats due to insufficient funds to pay stipends,” they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students alleged that the situation worsened after a recent Supreme Court order directing that FMG interns be paid stipends. “Many hospitals are reportedly unable to provide seats due to insufficient funds to pay stipends,” they said. {{/usCountry}}

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The FMGs urged the state health department to direct government and affiliated hospitals to allocate internship seats and address stipend issues.

“The FMG struggle seems never-ending. After spending six years studying medicine abroad and clearing a difficult licensing examination, we have been waiting for more than six months for internship seat allotment,” said Dr Pragatii Gandas, who says she cleared the FMGE after three attempts.

“I cleared the exam in my first attempt because I wanted to reduce the burden on my family. I took an education loan for my MBBS and have been waiting for my internship for six months,” said Dr Ankita Malik.

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Dr Samar Kumar, national vice president of All India Medical Students’ Association- Foreign Medical Students Wing (AIMSA-FMSW), said, “We had a meeting with the health minister today and were assured that he would look into the matter. He took our documents and told us to meet him again on June 19.”

He added, “The minister said the stipend proposal is currently with the finance department and requires approval from the chief minister. However, he assured students that the internship allotment process would not be delayed and he would speak to medical superintendents of hospitals that are not offering internship seats.”