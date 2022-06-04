Second doctor arrested for role in organ racket in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old doctor on the intervening night of June 2 and 3 in connection with the illegal kidney transplant racket they busted earlier this week.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker identified the doctor as Priyansh Sharma alias Sameer, a resident of Rohini and said he was the second doctor arrested in connection with the case. “He studied MBBS at Shri Ram Murti Smarak Institute of Medical Sciences in Bareilly from 2007 to 2013 and Masters of Science (MS) from Saifai Etawah in Uttar Pradesh from 2015 to 2018. He was working as a surgeon at a reputed hospital in Delhi,” Jaiker said.

According to police, Sharma would provide his services to gang leader Kuldeep Ray Vishvakarama alias KD for illegally transplanting kidneys in a hospital in Haryana’s Gohana.

By Wednesday, Delhi Police arrested 10 persons, including Dr Sourabh Mittal (37), who also used to work at a reputed Delhi hospital, a quack identified as Sunny Rohilla (37), the owner of the set-up in Gohana where the operations took place, operation theatre technicians, and middlemen and agents.

Police said those running the kidney racket would induce poor persons from across the country to sell their kidneys for ₹3-4 lakh. They would then sell those kidneys to the rich and needy for ₹30-40lakh. The main conspirator KD, police said, is an operation theatre technician who used to work at the same hospital Dr Mittal worked at. Despite being a technician, he operated on many victims, police said, adding the gang members would find victims on Facebook and often target young men in the 20-30 age group who were in desperate need of money. They would then convince them to sell their kidney.