Section of road caves in under IIT Delhi flyover; traffic diverted

A section of the road near the Indian Institute of Technology in south Delhi caved in causing traffic disruptions as the Delhi Traffic Police shut vehicle movement on that stretch of the road and diverted the traffic near IIT-Delhi.

"Due to the collapse of the road near IIT traffic light, vehicles going from IIT to Adhchini have been diverted to Katwaria Sarai. Please avoid using this route," tweeted the Delhi Traffic Police.

A few days ago, heavy rains caused a street to cave in in the Dwarka region. A car got stuck in the hole and had to be pulled out using a crane. The Delhi Police said that no injuries were reported in the incident.

Incessant rainfall in the national capital and nearby regions for the past few days led to waterlogging and traffic snarls on several road stretches, including ITO, Ring Road and Mathura Road. A person died after drowning in a waterlogged rail underpass in Pul Prahladpur while clicking selfies, reported news agency PTI.

Some of the prominent stretches where waterlogging is being reported include ITO, Narela-Lampur underpass in outer Delhi, Ring Road, areas near Pragati Maidan, Palam, Kirari, Rohtak Road, Dhaula Kuan, Kishanganj rail underbridge, Kapashera underpass, Azadpur underpass, Kanjhawala-Jaunti Road, Vikas Marg, Geeta Colony and Ramdev Chowk Narela among others.

On Wednesday, Delhi Traffic Police officials said that a portion of the Shahjahan road near Jamnagar House, from Q-point towards C-Hexagon caved in because of continuous downpour. The portion of the road was cordoned off and traffic was moving on a single lane.

Several complaints of bus breakdowns were also reported from parts of Newada, Ashok Nagar and Dhaula Kuan, which also resulted in slow traffic movement in those areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city received an average of 43.6mm rain till 8.30am on Saturday, adding that moderate rains are expected later in the day.