Security enhanced ahead of Sisodia’s court appearance as AAP plans protests

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was due to be produced in a special court on Monday amid tight security as his arrest a day earlier in connection with the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 liquor policy escalated the tussle between Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Security personnel outside the CBI office in New Delhi late on Sunday. (PTI)

The Delhi Police have enhanced security outside the headquarters of AAP and CBI in view of a call for protests against Sisodia’s arrest.

About 1,500 police and paramilitary personnel or 12 companies have been deployed for additional security. “Six of these companies have been deployed outside the AAP office and the remaining six at other sensitive locations such as the CBI headquarters and Civil Lines,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

The AAP has called for a protest march from its office to that of the BJP on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg at 12 noon. “Hence we have deployed enough police personnel outside the office to ensure there is no law and order situation,” said a second police officer, requesting anonymity.

Police said they have no plans of allowing the march. “Any restrictions on the movement of vehicles will be limited to the immediate proximity of the CBI headquarters,” said a third officer.

The Delhi Traffic Police have not issued any advisory but vehicular movement was expected to be affected in central parts of the city through the day. “Any restrictions will be imposed depending on how the protests pan out,” said a traffic police officer.

Police on Sunday detained 50 people, including AAP member of Parliament Sanjay Singh and minister Gopal Rai, while they were protesting near the CBI office.

Sisodia is the second and the senior-most minister of the Delhi government to be arrested. He and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the arrest was in the offing as part of BJP’s political plot against AAP.

Sisodia was summoned for questioning on Sunday before his arrest. Kejriwal maintained Sisodia was innocent and called his arrest dirty politics. He said there is a lot of anger among the people and they will respond.

The AAP staged a show of strength ahead of Sisodia’s arrest with a roadshow. Before his questioning, Sisodia said false cases were being lodged against leaders of AAP as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “afraid” of Kejriwal.

Sisodia was arrested under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to criminal conspiracy and fraud and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The 2021-22 liquor policy was scrapped when lieutenant governor VK Saxena asked for an investigation over alleged irregularities. AAP has rejected the charges.

Sisodia has not been named in three charge sheets in the case even as he is the primary accused in the First Investigation Report.

Federal agencies have claimed Sisodia was the architect of the now-scrapped excise policy and ₹100 crore alleged kickbacks were paid to favour certain liquor manufacturers and wholesalers.

A part of kickbacks allegedly meant for AAP leaders was used for the Goa assembly election campaign last year.