Security heightened at Delhi airport after cops receive 'bomb threat' e-mail

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at New Delhi reportedly received a bomb threat on Saturday, following which security arrangements remained heightened on Sunday morning. According to news agency ANI, the IGI police station warned the Airport Operations Control Centre about a potential terrorist attack led by the Al Qaeda outfit. The airport authorities later investigated the threat and found it "non-specific", thereby terminating the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) from the airport. However, an extra alert has been sounded and all security measures have been enhanced, the IGI airport said in an official statement.

The bomb threat was received by the IGI airport police yesterday in an e-mail, the subject of which was reportedly a planned bomb blast by Al Qaeda Sargana. The e-mail stated that Karanbir Suri, alias Mohamad Jalal, and his wife Shaily Sharda, alias Haseena, are coming to India on Sunday from Singapore and that they "plan to put the bomb on IGI in 1-3 days".

On receiving the bomb threat email, the Security Operations Control Centre (SOCC) at the IGI airport found out that a similar threat message was received in the recent past. The earlier message also carried the names of the same couple and a similar language detailing the bomb threat.

The Delhi airport took all security measures as per standard operating procedure, informed all concerned agencies and put duty personnel on high alert. The SOCC also carried out an anti-sabotage check at all terminals of the IGI airport. Security checks at all access control points and vehicle parking points and at entry nakas were also intensified, according to the airport authorities.

The BTAC was convened yesterday to examine the bomb threat. However, the threat was declared "non-specific" at about 7:18pm yesterday, following which the BTAC was terminated.

Delhi Police has been requested to look into the investigation report of earlier threat messages involving the same couple and also check up the e-mail source.