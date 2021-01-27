Security to stay tight, no plans to shut down borders, Delhi metro today

Entry into several parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi areas will be limited on Wednesday with police deciding to maintain tight security across the Capital and monitor for any more gathering of farmers with tractors, according to officials who said they were holding talks to ensure protesters retreat to sites at the borders.

A senior police official, who asked not to be named, said vigil will also be tightened at the city’s borders, although there are no plans to close them or the sensitive areas in the Capital as of now.

Following the violence at Central Delhi’s ITO, East Delhi and several other parts, Delhi’s borders in East Delhi as well as the DND was briefly blocked.

“Depending on the situation on Wednesday, we will take a call. The protesters are retreating to the borders. If miscreants try to gather at any vital installation on Wednesday, we will take the call accordingly,” the officer said.

The official added that police personnel and reinforcements from paramilitary units will continue to patrol the city, especially places in the New Delhi district. On Tuesday, 150 companies of paramilitary forces — about 20,000 personnel — was brought in from outside to secure the national Capital.

Following directions from the Delhi Police, the DMRC on Tuesday closed its Green Line (Inderlok to Mundka) as tension escalated on Tikri border and later shut operations on its Grey Line (Dwarka to Najafgarh). While the services on Grey line, which was closed for commuters around 3.20pm, resumed after two hours, DMRC decided to keep all the stations closed on the Green Line for the entire day.

DMRC officials said that as of Tuesday night, they have no plans to shut any metro station on Wednesday.

Officials said that they shut operations or gates after police’s instructions whenever there is an apprehension of law and order problems at the metro lines.

