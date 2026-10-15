‘Select few’ to be allowed to march today; 6,000 cops, 26,000 CAPF staff for C Delhi

Delhi Police will deploy more than 6,000 personnel in and around Connaught Place and central Delhi on Friday, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed “Lehra Do Tiranga” protest, even as officials said that a “select few people” could be allowed to conduct a march at a “suitable place”.

Together, around 32,000 security personnel are expected to be deployed across central Delhi on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

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The local police deployment will be in addition to around 26,000 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) stationed in the Capital over the past week following the CJP’s call for protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

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Together, around 32,000 security personnel are expected to be deployed across central Delhi on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter.

During the October 10 protest, Delhi Police had deployed around 5,000 personnel in the New Delhi district, which includes Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, Central Park, nearby metro stations, Jantar Mantar and Palika Bazaar.

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The sweeping security arrangements come after CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke announced the flag march following the arrest of co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Tuesday morning. Both were sent to five days of judicial custody. The march, scheduled for 5pm on October 16, is expected to be joined by Dipke, student organisations, activists and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

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Neha Yadav, deputy commissioner of police and public relations officer, said police had not granted permission for a large march and had imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Connaught Place and surrounding areas. “The CJP has issued an appeal for a march at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5pm with a national flag. The Aam Aadmi Party has also urged its supporters and the public to join this protest and attend in large numbers,” Yadav said.

“Given the current security situation, a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the BNSS is already in effect in Connaught Place and surrounding areas. NDMC has informed the Delhi Police that Central Park will remain closed on October 16 and 17,” she added.

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Yadav said the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had also sought security arrangements to prevent unauthorised entry into the park. Trade and market associations in and around Connaught Place had submitted written requests for protection of their shops and establishments, she said. “Various trade and market associations in and around CP have given us in writing, seeking protection for their shops and establishments,” Yadav said, adding that the associations had raised concerns that such gatherings were affecting business.

“We appeal to everyone not to join any such gathering which violates the BNSS guideline or affects peace. Action will be taken against offenders. We are ready to give permission to a select few protesters for a flag march at some other spot,” she said.

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Additional Security Measures

Senior police officers said around 220 CAPF companies, comprising approximately 26,000 personnel, were already stationed in central Delhi and other key areas. The deployment is among the largest in the Capital since the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, an officer said. “Out of the 220 companies, 30 companies will work in each shift. There will be three shifts during the day. They will be deployed in New Delhi, surrounding districts, borders and other important areas. If the crowd swells during the night and we need more security, we will increase the strength to 60 companies in one shift,” the officer said.

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Police have also installed more than 10 CCTV cameras around Central Park and Rajiv Chowk ahead of the proposed march. An officer said the cameras were installed to record the gathering and preserve evidence in case of violations or untoward incidents, amid expectations of a crowd of 30,000-50,000 people.

On Thursday evening, HT saw dozens of barricades placed along streets near Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, ITO and Sansad Marg. No roads had been blocked as of the evening.

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A second officer said Connaught Place required particular attention because it was not part of the October 10 protest and is a busy commercial hub with heavy footfall on Fridays. Its numerous approach roads and lanes would make it difficult to secure the area without disrupting public movement, the officer said. Police were also calling in personnel from other districts to strengthen the deployment.