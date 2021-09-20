Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Self-styled commander of Manipuri insurgent group arrested in Delhi

According to deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah, Mangkholam Kipgen, alias David Kipgen, controls a vast network of armed militants in Manipur. He was planning the abduction of employees of a construction company in Manipur, which is involved in the construction of roads and other establishments in the state, for ransom, said Kushwah.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Delhi Police’s special cell has arrested a 24-year-old self-styled commander-in-chief of a Manipur-based alleged insurgent group, Kuki National Front (KNF), from Dwarka in southwest Delhi on Sunday. He is wanted by Manipur Police in connection with various criminal activities including kidnapping for ransom, snatching of firearms, extortion, firing, and robbery, senior police officers said.

On Sunday, the DCP said, the special cell received inputs about Kipgen’s presence in Delhi. They arrested him from Sector 7 in Dwarka. During interrogation, Kipgen disclosed that he met KNF cadres in his village in 2018 and joined them in extortion, robbery, dacoity, and other crimes.

“Soon, Kipgen became notorious in Manipur for snatching weapons from personnel of the armed police forces, kidnapping for ransom, and extortion. In June 2020, he declared himself as the commander-in-chief of KNF,” added DCP Kushwah.

Police said that on the night of December 12, Kipgen and his associates armed themselves and allegedly attacked, overpowered, and abducted two sentries of Kangvai police outpost in Manipur’s Churachandpur and took away one INSAS rifle. Police arrested eight members of the outfit and recovered the stolen rifle. However, Kipgen evaded arrest. On February 18, Kipgen and his associates allegedly abducted a Nepali citizen, Tikkaram Rizal, from Churachandpur for ransom. Two suspects, including Kipgen’s brother, Haopilun Kipgen,20, were arrested, the police said.

On the day of ‘Sahnit Ni’, the Kuki’s Black Day on September 13, 2021, KNF declared total shutdown in the state, restricting the movement of vehicles and closing down all administrative offices and business establishments. The group noticed a truck being driven along National Highway- 2 in the Champhai area of Kangpokpi district and opened fire for violating the shutdown call, said DCP Kushwah.

“Kipgen claimed responsibility for that incident by issuing a press release. We have informed the Manipur Police about his arrest,” he added.

