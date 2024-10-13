Sent list of 20 Haryana seats to EC where Congress candidates complained about EVMs: Pawan Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday said that the party has sent to the Election Commission of India a list of 20 seats in which candidates have submitted written and verbal complaints over electronic voting machines (EVMs) during counting of votes in the recently held Haryana assembly elections. Congress leader Pawan Khera said machines which displayed 99 per cent battery charge were the ones on which Congress was mostly made to lose. The machines with 60-70 per cent battery charge are the ones on which Congress won. (ANI Pic Service)

Speaking to ANI, Khera said “We have sent a list of 20 seats to the Election Commission regarding which our candidates have submitted written and verbal complaints of 99 per cent battery charge. This issue was raised on the day of counting...This is a strange coincidence that the machines which displayed 99 per cent battery charge were the ones on which Congress was mostly made to lose. The machines with 60-70 per cent battery charge are the ones on which Congress won. Why did this happen?”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday submitted a memorandum to ECI, and said he hopes that the body takes cognisance of the issue.

The 20 assembly constituencies of Haryana on which Congress has alleged that irregularities took place are Narnaul, Karnal, Dabwali, Rewari, Hodal, Kalka, Panipat City, Indri, Badkhal, Faridabad NIT, Nalwa, Rania, Pataudi (SC), Palwal, Ballabhgarh, Barwala, Uchana Kalan, Gharaunda, Kosli, and Badshahpur.

A delegation of the Congress leaders ers including KC Venugopal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ashok Gehlot Pratap Singh Bajwa, Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Ajay Maken and Uday Bhan on Wednesdaty went to meet the Election Commission of India to address their concerns over the results of Haryana assembly polls.

Earlier addressing reporters after the Congress leaders meeting with EC officals, Khera had said that “There were machines that were at 99 per cent and other normal machines were at 60-70 per cent on the day of counting. We demanded that those machines should be sealed and secured until the investigation is complete. We also told ECI that in the next 48 hours, we will also present the remaining complaints to them.” (ANI)