Several Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ protest, traffic diverted

In the wake of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws, several borders of the national capital between Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for vehicular movement on Tuesday.

For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border has been closed. The traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. The commuters can also take Chilla border.

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh borders, have continued to remain closed.

The traffic police has advised to take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road.

Commuters can choose other border routes such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches to commute between the two states.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu against the three farm laws for over two months.