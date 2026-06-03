New Delhi, Several people, including a woman clutching a child, jumped from different floors of a five-storey south Delhi building where a massive fire broke out on Wednesday, as locals rushed to spread mattresses on the road below in a desperate attempt to save lives.

Several jump from building in desperate bid to escape Delhi hotel fire; woman with child among them

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The fire erupted Wednesday morning at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast in the congested Hauz Rani locality of Malviya Nagar, killing at least 21 people and leaving several others injured.

Teams from the Delhi Fire Services, police and disaster response units were involved in the rescue operations, with at least 10 police personnel sustaining injuries during the operation. The injured cops were rushed to AIIMS, Delhi for treatment.

As thick black smoke billowed out of the windows and flames rapidly spread through the building, panic-stricken occupants were seen smashing window panes, leaning out of openings and desperately calling for help. With stairways and internal passages choked by smoke, several guests appeared to have no option but to jump from the upper floors.

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{{^usCountry}} Eyewitnesses said at least six people jumped from various floors of the building in a bid to escape the inferno. Among them was a woman carrying a young child in her arms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eyewitnesses said at least six people jumped from various floors of the building in a bid to escape the inferno. Among them was a woman carrying a young child in her arms. {{/usCountry}}

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"There was chaos everywhere. People were trapped and shouting for help from the windows. Some broke open the glass panes and climbed out. We saw several people jumping from different floors," said a local resident who joined the rescue effort.

The scary scenes prompted residents and shopkeepers in the area to act before emergency services could fully reach the spot. Mattress shop owners and other locals quickly brought mattresses and blankets onto the narrow road below the building, arranging them side by side to cushion the fall of those attempting to escape.

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"The woman was holding the child tightly when she jumped. A few others also jumped shortly before and after her. People below kept repositioning the mattresses wherever someone appeared ready to leap," another eyewitness said.

Several residents formed human chains, gave instructions to those trapped inside and guided them towards windows from where they could be rescued or make the jump safely. Many people were also seen shouting at people to stop recording videos and help in the rescue efforts.

The sight of people emerging through smoke-filled windows and hurling themselves towards mattresses laid out by residents unfolded before hundreds gathered in the area. Many survivors were seen being carried away by locals and rushed to nearby hospitals.

Mohd Sahidul Islam, Aarmin Jaman, Riyana were identified to be among those who jumped to escape the fire.

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Officials said more than 40 people were rescued from the building. Several of the deceased were foreign nationals, and authorities fear the toll may rise as a number of injured remain in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.