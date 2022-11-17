Shah, Nadda, Yogi to join BJP campaign for MCD

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to kickstart its campaign the municipal election with 14 roadshows on Sunday and will hold one or more roadshows everyday till the last day of campaigning, party workers said Thursday. Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath are among the star campaigners for the election scheduled on December 4, they added.

Shah will be in Delhi from November 19 to 21 to campaign for the election, senior BJP leaders said, adding his schedule has not been finalised.

The BJP, which is hoping to win a fourth term in the municipal corporation, will finalise the plan for the roadshows and names of senior leaders who will attend them by Thursday or Friday, party workers said. The party has prepared a list of around 40 star campaigners, including chief ministers of BJP-ruled states such as Pushkar Singh Singh Dhami, Jairam Thakur and Manohar Lal Khattar. Around 10 union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Giriraj Singh, and BJP MPs Hema Malini and Ravi Kishen are also likely to campaign, senior BJP leders said.

“We will hold 14 roadshows, one in each BJP district, on November 20. We are in the process of finalising the plan for the roadshow. Each roadshow will cover around 2-3 municipal wards. We plan to will hold one or more roadshows every day after November 20,” said Kuljeet Chahal, Delhi BJP general secretary, who is looking after the preparations.

Apart from roadshows, the party is also planning to hold public meetings, which will be addressed by senior party leaders, including union ministers, in all 250 wards. The total number of civic wards in the national capital was reduced from 272 to 250 in October following the re-unification of the three municipal bodies

BJP releases ‘charge sheet’ against AAP

The BJP on Thursday released a “chargesheet” against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, accusing the party of failing to deliver on its poll promises and “ruining” the city.

Releasing the list of charges, BJP MLA and leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “Arvind Kejiwal has not fulfilled any of the promises-- whether regarding improving schools and health facilities or providing better public transport. He has done nothing to address the air pollution problem in the city. This charge sheet is about the false promises he made to the public. Now people will punish the AAP in the municipal elections.”

The BJP hit out at the AAP on its failure to deliver on two of its key election promise related to water and electricity. Bidhuri said that the AAP had promised 24-hour water supply. “But in the last eight years, there has not been an increase of even one MGD in water supply. The supply of water in Delhi is 900MGD while the demand has crossed 1,300MGD. Close to 40% of Delhi’s population does not get water from Delhi Jal Board. Wherever the supply is available, it is not fit for drinking. In the name of reducing the electricity bills, the public has been cheated. Due to fixed charge, pension charge and electricity tax, electricity in Delhi is the costliest in the country,” said Bidhuri.

The BJP alleged that the AAP also failed to deliver a good public transport system which it had promised while seeking votes in 2015 and 2020. “He promised 15,000 buses, but the number of DTC buses has decreased from 6,500 to 3,760 in eight years. Due to non-availability of public transport, people are forced to use private vehicles,” he said.

The BJP also alleged that the ruling party in Delhi has failed on the health front. “The people of Delhi have already seen the bad condition of health services during the Covid-19 pandemic. Kejriwal had promised to provide 30,000 new beds in Delhi, but only 2,918 beds have been added to the existing count in eight years. The mohalla clinics don’t have trained doctors and medicines are not available,” he alleged.

The BJP also raised issues related to the government’s promise to open new schools, providing employment, pension to senior citizens, constructing new flyovers etc.

A spokesperson of AAP declined to comment on the “charge sheet”.