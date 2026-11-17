At least two people, including a three-year-old girl, were killed and four others injured after a building collapsed in Delhi’s Shahdara area on Tuesday. The incident is the latest in a series of building collapses in the Capital, bringing violations of safety norms and administrative lapses back into focus.

Two people were declared dead after a house collapsed in Delhi's Shahdara on Tuesday morning. (Screenshots from video (@ANI/X))

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Also Read | Two, including three-year-old girl, dead in house collapse in Delhi's Vivek Vihar

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A look at some of the recent building collapses in Delhi:

Harsh Vihar (October 25)

Two people, a 60-year-old man and his son, died after a building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar. Their bodies were recovered during an overnight rescue operation.

The victims were identified as Chanderpal, 60, and his son Vijay Kumar, 33. Both were inside an under-construction building when it collapsed on them.

Also Read | Seemapuri building collapse: What magisterial probes found in similar incidents

Seemapuri (October 7)

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{{^usCountry}} Four people, including a 21-year-old pregnant woman, were killed after a 25-year-old building collapsed in Seemapuri. Police said demolition work was underway around the five-storey structure when it came crashing down. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four people, including a 21-year-old pregnant woman, were killed after a 25-year-old building collapsed in Seemapuri. Police said demolition work was underway around the five-storey structure when it came crashing down. {{/usCountry}}

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A case was registered at the Seemapuri police station against the building owner, Md Anwar, who was not present at the time of the incident, according to police. His family members occupied parts of the building, while other residents also lived there.

The Delhi government ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

A preliminary local inquiry by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) found that the building had developed visible structural cracks following the 4.9-magnitude earthquake tremors originating in Uttarakhand's Chamoli region the previous night.

The incident also triggered a blame game between civic agencies. The MCD maintained that the building was located in a slum area (Jhuggie Jhopri) on land belonging to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), making the land-owning agency responsible for preventing illegal construction.

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DUSIB officials, however, said the land had been allotted for resettlement in the 1980s and that enforcing building safety norms was the corporation's responsibility.

Also Read | Satya Niketan building collapse: High-level panel to examine students' accommodation, Delhi HC told

Satya Niketan (September 6)

Seven people died after a five-storey building, known as Hostel Daze, collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan area near Delhi University's South Campus.

The building was being used as a boys' paying guest (PG) accommodation. Repair work was underway in the basement when the structure gave way.

The deceased were identified as Arpit Raj, Akshat Singh Yadav, Yuvraj, Abhishek and Pavan Kumar, all students staying at the PG, along with workers Param Lal Kori and Surender Singh.

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Following the incident, Delhi Police registered an FIR and arrested the property owner, Hariram Gupta, his son and the PG operator on charges of criminal negligence and violations of building codes.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry to examine administrative and structural lapses. The report is still pending, HT has learnt.

The MCD commissioner suspended five municipal officials, including a South Zone deputy commissioner and four structural engineers, citing negligence.

The civic body also issued a city-wide order to seal unauthorised structures exceeding four storeys. Owners of neighbouring properties and structures in Satya Niketan found to be in a dangerous condition were served three-day self-demolition notices.

Also Read | ₹10 lakhs">Chawri Bazar building collapse: Toll rises; Delhi CM announces ex gratia of ₹10 lakhs

Saidulajab (May 30)

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A five-storey commercial building collapsed onto an adjacent structure in Saidulajab, killing five doctors and engineers, as well as the owner of the mess where the victims were having dinner. More than eight people were injured.

The building had originally been constructed around eight years earlier as a four-storey structure. It was undergoing rapid unauthorised expansion, with workers having completed the fifth floor and in the process of constructing a sixth when the structure collapsed.

A magisterial inquiry subsequently concluded that the tragedy was preventable.

The MCD had already booked the building for violations, but meaningful enforcement action had not followed. Police had also alerted the civic body in March, asking it to verify whether the construction, including the fifth floor, complied with the sanctioned plan.

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The inquiry found that MCD officials had failed to monitor and act against illegal construction, ignored multiple complaints and not enforced building norms. It also flagged allegedly fabricated retrospective inspection records intended to mislead investigators.

The report recommended mandatory structural safety audits, risk categorisation of vulnerable buildings, GIS-based mapping and digital monitoring. These measures were aimed at ensuring that authorities not only identify dangerous structures but also take action against them.

Also Read | 8 workers injured as under-construction building collapses in Paharganj

Welcome (July 2025)

Six members of the same family were killed and eight others, including a 14-month-old baby, were injured after a four-storey residential building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Welcome area.

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The deceased were identified as building owner Abdul Matloob, 50, his wife Rabia, 46, their daughter Zubia, 27, and sons Javed, 23, and Abdulla, 15, along with Fozia. The family ran a dry-cleaning business.

Police said the building was more than 15 years old and suffered from poor construction quality. An anganwadi (childcare centre) was located on the ground floor but was closed when the collapse took place.

Delhi Police registered an FIR, but no action was taken as the building owner had also died in the incident.

In the weeks following the structural failures, the MCD launched a large-scale enforcement drive against unauthorised and dangerous buildings. Between September and late October, the civic body demolished 47 dangerous buildings and sealed 282 properties across its 12 zones.

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With the owner and his family members deceased, no inquiry was initiated against him. The MCD, however, directed thousands of multi-storey residential and commercial property operators to submit Structural Safety Certificates to establish that their buildings were safe for habitation.

Properties that fail to comply with the requirement are being marked for immediate sealing or demolition.