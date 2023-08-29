‘Shall strive to maintain it’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on cleanliness drive for G20

As the national capital is set to host the big G20 Summit, the streets and public areas in New Delhi are being decked with decorative lights, fountains, and hoardings. Cleaning of roads and other public areas is being done.

The G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year.

Delhi NCT government’s public works department and municipal corporation are busy round the clock to make the Summit a grand success.

“In the last few weeks, Delhi's MLAs, councillors and corporation workers have worked hard to make Delhi shine. Engineers and employees of PWD, MCD and other departments have also worked hard. This cleanliness drive should not be only for the G-20. Now we shall always keep Delhi clean like this,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X, formerly Twitter, sharing a legislator’s post that shows workers cleaning Delhi roads.

Delhi is completely ready to welcome guests, said Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

“BJP has reflected its shallow politics by talking about funds. We didn't talk about funds. We are only decorating Delhi...The Central Government hasn't given any funds to the Delhi Government for G20. If they had given it, it could have been better. But they didn't give it still we haven't made any demands,” Bharadwaj said today.

Meanwhile, as many as 50 ambulances will be kept ready with adequate medical staff at hotels, airports and the G20 Summit main venue Bharat Mandapam to deal with any medical emergency, official sources told ANI on Monday. “Hospitals like RML and AIIMS will be ready for any contingency along with 50 ambulances which will be deployed near the hotels, airport and G20 venue,” a source said.

Teams with dedicated medical staff will be deployed round-the-clock to cater for any medical assistance required by the visiting delegates.

G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues. It was upgraded to the level of Heads of State or Government in the wake of the global economic and financial crisis of 2007, and, in 2009, was designated the “premier forum for international economic cooperation”.

The G20 nations represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.