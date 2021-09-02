Sharjeel Imam tried to instil hopelessness in Muslims through his speeches, police tell Delhi court

The Delhi Police on Thursday told a city court that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam’s speech during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act tried instil a sense of hopelessness in Muslims and also challenged the sovereignty of the country as he had purportedly said “the Indian government cannot formulate the law (CAA and NRC)”.

While arguing the framing of charges and the bail application of Imam, arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sedition, special public prosecutor Amit Prasad read out the speech Imam allegedly delivered in January 2020 in West Bengal’s Asansol.

“The issues (he spoke on) were triple talaq, Kashmir for which the mobilisation was happening. Also in past speeches, he has given a clear indication that everything is over, ‘as Muslims you have no hope’,” Prasad told the court of additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat.

“He says the Indian government cannot formulate the law (CAA and NRC) in India. That is what he questions…This is what I’m trying to say, he is trying to imbibe a sense of hopelessness that we have no hope left,” Prasad said.

Imam was booked for his allegedly provocative speeches given during the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) wherein he allegedly threatened to “cut off” Assam and the other north-eastern states from the rest of India.

Prasad also referred to a portion of the purported speech, wherein the JNU student had allegedly called for the detention camp (in Assam) to be set on fire. “What could be more to say that he is inciting violence?” Prasad said.

The matter will be next heard on September 4.

The alleged inflammatory speeches for which Imam was arrested were made in Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13, 2019, and in Aligarh Muslim University on January 16, 2020. He is in judicial custody since January 28, 2020.

Imam is accused of offences relating to sedition, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, imputations prejudicial to national integration, and public mischief under the Indian Penal Code, and resorting in unlawful activities under the UAPA.

Delhi Police filed the charge sheet against Imam in the case, in which it is alleged that he gave speeches inciting hatred, contempt, and disaffection towards the central government and instigated people to violence.