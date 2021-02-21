Shazia Ilmi says BSP’s Akbar Ahmad insulted her for joining BJP, files FIR
- Ilmi said that the BSP lawmaker attempted to humiliate her while she was speaking to the ambassador of Chile
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Akbar Ahmad has been booked by the police after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Shazia Ilmi accused the lawmaker of misbehaving with her at a private gathering earlier this month.
The Delhi Police registered a case against Ahmad on Saturday under sections 506 (threatening) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code after Ilmi, the BJP’s Delhi unit vice president, complained.
Ilmi said that the BSP lawmaker attempted to humiliate her while she was speaking to the ambassador of Chile, according to a report by news agency ANI. “Akbar Ahmad ‘Dumpy' was very much abusive and humiliating towards me at the gathering. He called me a traitor Muslim for joining the BJP,” Ilmi was quoted as saying by the news agency.
She said that he barged into the conversation and despite people urging the BSP lawmaker to stop, he continued abusing her. “I am proud of my choices, no one has the right to question them. You can't 'BJP-shame' me,” Ilmi said.
The incident happened on February 5 at a dinner party in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police officials told news agency PTI. Deputy commissioner of police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said that the case was registered against Ahmad on February 7. Singh said that the investigation into the case was underway.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shazia Ilmi says BSP’s Akbar Ahmad insulted her for joining BJP, files FIR
- Ilmi said that the BSP lawmaker attempted to humiliate her while she was speaking to the ambassador of Chile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 50% covered, Delhi may continue jabs for health staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kejriwal likely to meet farm leaders today in Delhi Assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police file second case against two south Delhi child care homes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5,534 new electric three-wheelers register for Switch Delhi campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt, states should come together to set up manufacturing hubs across India: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tablighi Jamaat: Court tells police to release passports of 35 foreigners
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records high of over 27 degree Celsius; moderate fog likely on Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#ShwetaYourMicIsOn: DU students react to bloopers in online classes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All Delhi High Court benches to resume physical hearing daily from March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All transport services to go digital by April, trials underway: Gahlot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No curbs, but must exercise caution: HC to TV channels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road accident fatalities hit 30-year low in 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On back of incentive scheme, cops trace more missing kids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid protests and riots, Delhi Police puts faith in tech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox