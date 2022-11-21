Shooter linked to Dera follower’s murder held after gunfight in Rajasthan

The Punjab Police on Sunday arrested the sixth shooter in connection with the murder of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower in Faridkot district of Punjab, the police said. Deceased Pardeep Singh who was an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases, was shot dead by six assailants on November 10 in Kotkapura town of Faridkot district, Punjab, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused identified as Ramjan Khan, alias, Raj Hooda was arrested from Jaipur on Sunday afternoon.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that Khan, who was till now being identified as Raj Hooda by the police, was held with his two accomplices after a brief encounter.

“The anti-gangster task force of Punjab Police conducted the operation in coordination with the Rajasthan Police and central intelligence agencies,” Yadav said. Khan’s accomplices have been identified as Happy Mehla (19) and Sahil Mehla (18), both residents of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

The police have also recovered two pistols, including a Chinese-made Star .30 calibre and .32 calibre, from their possession, the DGP added.

When Khan was asked to surrender, he opened fire at the police teams and sustained minor injuries in the crossfire, said a police official privy to the matter. He was rushed to a hospital in Jaipur and is stated to be out of danger, added the official. “No police personnel were injured during the operation,” police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khan is the last shooter to be arrested in connection with the murder. Before him, the others who were arrested include shooters Manpreet Singh Manni, Bhupinder Singh Goldy, Jitender Jeetu and two juveniles, said police.

Khan, Jeetu and the juveniles are from Haryana, whereas the other two are from Punjab. Apart from the six shooters, two others, Vicky Chauhan and Swaran Singh were arrested on Saturday from Faridkot for providing logistic support to the shooters, said police.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajpal Singh said, “After completing various legal and medical protocols, Khan will be handed over to the district police”.