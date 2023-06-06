Shopping festival plan in Delhi picks up

After a delay of nearly a year, the “Delhi Shopping Festival” is back on the cards. Announced in the Rozgaar Budget 2022-23 last year, the project has now gathered pace and several meetings have been held in the past few weeks to expedite the festival’s launch.

The shopping festival is expected to be a month-long event and will be held in the Capital's iconic markets such as Chandni Chowk, Majnu Ka Tila, Lajpat Nagar market, Connaught Place, and Sarojini Market among others. (PTI)

Officials also said that the government has hired an agency to plan and organise the festival which is likely be held in December-January next year.

“We have started the process for floating a tender to hire an agency that will conduct a ground survey by visiting the markets, talking to the traders, understanding the significance of the markets, the footfalls, the categories of visitors, and analysing everything involved in planning the much-awaited shopping festival. The tender will be floated soon, and the work will formally begin,” said a senior Delhi government official aware of the development.

The shopping festival is expected to be a month-long event and will be held in the Capital’s iconic markets such as Chandni Chowk, Majnu Ka Tila, Lajpat Nagar market, Connaught Place, Sarojini Market and Jama Masjid among others. The government is also planning to hold daily concerts, cultural events, exhibitions, and shows as part of the festival. Popular food landmarks of Delhi will also be covered in the shopping festival, and there will be food walks as well to encourage the visitors to enjoy the popular delicacies of the Capital. Officials said the target is to attract visitors not only from different parts of the Capital but also from National Capital Region (NCR) and beyond.

The idea for a government-backed shopping festival, along the lines of international ones, was conceived in March 2022 and was part of the Delhi government’s annual budget for the 2022-23 fiscal. The government said the move was aimed at promoting the markets of the Capital, draw visitors to the markets and create jobs.

However, the festival, which was initially scheduled for December 2022-January 2023, was delayed due to various reasons, said officials.

Then deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was the minister in-charge of tourism, had also held meetings last year with officials and market associations for the purpose. Later, the probe into the state excise policy and subsequent tussle between the Delhi government and the central government over several issues put the project on the back burner.

In July 2022, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the Delhi Shopping Festival will be held from January 28 to February 26, 2023.

The official quoted above said that in the meetings, two probable dates have been discussed – last week of December to last week of January or from last week of January to last week of February.

“After the agency finalises the blueprint of the event, the government will hold consultations with the different traders’ associations. The festival is going to bring business for the traders, so the government will encourage them to give discounts on products so that more and more visitors come,” the official said.

Another official said that the dates will be decided by top authorities and will be formally announced. “The shopping festival will be held in either December or January because people will be able to enjoy the festival more in winter,” said the official, adding that some officials had even suggested February as the time for the festival as the weather is even better then.

The shopping festival plan also includes an award function for the participating businesses such as food business operators which will encourage them to ensure that they sell good quality products in the festival.

Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal said that the Delhi Shopping Festival is likely to be one of the largest such festivals in the world. “The success of the festival will depend on how the government engages the local traders. All the traders will be happy to participate in the festival and eagerly await the announcement of dates. The festival will bring businesses to the market and provide a platform to them to showcase their products. The festival will also promote tourism and generate jobs because people from not just Delhi but outside too will visit,” said Goyal.

