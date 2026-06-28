Siblings held in connection with drug racket in Jahangirpuri

New DelhiA 30-year-old man and his three sisters were arrested for allegedly running a drug syndicate from multiple premises in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, police said on Saturday, adding that they seized 1,300 psychotropic tablets, cash worth ₹22 lakh, jewellery worth over ₹40 lakh, and documents related to 11 flats valued at up to ₹1.5 crore.

Accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, officials said. (Representative photo)

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The accused were identified as Amit, 30; Paro, 28; Usha, 25; and Kanta, 35; all residents of Jahangirpuri. They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, officials said.

“Acting on sustained intelligence inputs, our teams dismantled a network that was using multiple premises to store and distribute psychotropic substances,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav.

Investigators said they –- along with the Drugs Control department –- had been working on the case since June 1 after receiving a tip-off about an interstate syndicate operating in the area.

During raids over the past week, police recovered 1,300 Addnok-N tablets, containing Buprenorphine and Naloxone, prohibited under the NDPS Act, weighing 268 grams. Officials also seized 735 Avil injections and 2,532 syringe needles. The estimated international market value of the tablets is around ₹7 lakh, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting on inputs, police first apprehended Paro and Usha from near D-Block, Jahangirpuri. “During questioning, they disclosed that psychotropic tablets and injections were stored at another house in the locality, leading to a series of overnight raids,” the DCP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on inputs, police first apprehended Paro and Usha from near D-Block, Jahangirpuri. “During questioning, they disclosed that psychotropic tablets and injections were stored at another house in the locality, leading to a series of overnight raids,” the DCP added. {{/usCountry}}

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During the first raid at a house in D-Block, police arrested Kanta and recovered 1,300 psychotropic tablets, 310 Avil injections, 652 syringe needles and ₹1.25 lakh in cash.

Based on further disclosures, officers raided another house nearby and recovered 25 Avil injections. A third raid at a premises used by an associate identified as Sachin alias Chanakya led to the recovery of 400 Avil injections, 1,880 syringe needles and ₹63,000 in cash. The premises had to be opened after the occupant could not be contacted, police said.

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The fourth raid was conducted at a property allegedly owned by Amit, from where police recovered over ₹20 lakh in cash, 241 grams of gold jewellery and 2.4 kg of silver ornaments –- all suspected proceeds of the drug trade, officials said. Amit was subsequently arrested.

In total, police seized ₹22.02 lakh in cash, gold jewellery worth approximately ₹35 lakh and silver articles valued at around ₹6.2 lakh. They also recovered documents relating to 11 flats, each measuring around 25 square yards and estimated to be worth ₹1.5 crore in total. The properties are allegedly in Paro’s name and are being verified, police said. A new TVS N-Torq scooter registered in Amit’s name has also been seized as suspected proceeds of crime.

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“Our investigation is now focused on identifying the source of supply, tracing the financial trail and apprehending other members of the syndicate. The proceeds of crime and immovable assets are also under scrutiny,” DCP Yadav said.

Police said the accused admitted during interrogation that they had been procuring, storing and distributing psychotropic tablets and intoxicating injections across Delhi through an organised network for financial gain. Investigators are searching for their associate, Chanakya, besides other members of the network.

A case under sections 22, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Jahangirpuri police station. Further investigation is underway.