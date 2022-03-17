Signalling issues disrupt Delhi Metro services for three hours

Operations on were impacted on the Delhi Metro’s Violet, Green and Pink lines around 8-11am on Thursday, leading to delays, according to commuters.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the problem occurred due to an intermittent signalling issue (track circuit drop/loss of train IDs), resulting in trains slowing down and running on manual mode. Operations normalised on the three lines only from 11.05am onwards, with DMRC stating the problem occurred only on the lines that used the signalling system provided by the company, Bombardier. The other lines have signalling systems provided by other companies.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC, said the corporation will take up the issue with Bombardier to avoid the recurrence of such failures.

In a tweet around 11.15am, DMRC said, “Services have been normalised. However, to avoid any further inconvenience, the system is still under observation. Passengers are requested to allow for some extra time in their commute.”

The DMRC updated commuters regarding the delay via social media, its website and its newly revamped application.

“As trains had to travel with restricted speed due to the absence of signals or IDs on these lines, the induction of trains from depots was regulated to eliminate the bunching of trains and ensure smooth movement,” said Dayal, adding that centralised announcements were also made at frequent intervals on station premises and inside trains to keep passengers informed.

The Green Line runs from Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, the Violet Line from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh, and the Pink Line from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.

DMRC said additional staff was deployed at some of the busiest stations on these lines to ensure smooth passenger flow during peak hours.

“On the Green Line, short looping of trains was also done from the Paschim Vihar to Inderlok section to accommodate the passenger rush from 9am to 9.30am,” said a DMRC spokesperson, stating normality resumed from 11.05am onwards.

Commuters took to Twitter to comment on the delays. “@OfficialDMRC, you have heard about work from home and work from office, today metro service delay by 2 hours, now u can see work from metro (sic)” tweeted a commuter Fazil.

Mayank Sharma, another commuter, meanwhile, said there was a heavy rush at Kashmere Gate, an interchange station connecting the Yellow, Violet and Red lines. “No metro from last 20 minutes at Kashmere gate heavy rush (sic),” he tweeted.