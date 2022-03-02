Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sikh body offers food, shelter to Ukraine evacuees landing in Delhi

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee said that 16 families have contacted the Sikh body on its helpline number “+91-011-23712580-82” to help their relatives stuck in Ukraine.
A batch of stranded Indian students in Ukraine arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Amal KS/HT)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday said it will provide shelter and food to Indians evacuated from war-hit Ukraine and in transit to their hometowns in India. DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon said that 16 families have contacted the Sikh body on its helpline number “+91-011-23712580-82” to help their relatives stuck in Ukraine.

“The stranded Indians are facing a lot of problems with regard to food, water and shelter etc. We are assisting the families in liaising with the Ukraine Embassy in New Delhi, Indian Embassy in Ukraine, Hungary, Poland and Ministry of External Affairs,” the DSGMC said in a statement.

“The DSGMC will be pleased to provide all its well-equipped sarai in the historical gurdwaras in Delhi and food to the evacuated Indians,” it said.

