Sikh body offers food, shelter to Ukraine evacuees landing in Delhi
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday said it will provide shelter and food to Indians evacuated from war-hit Ukraine and in transit to their hometowns in India. DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon said that 16 families have contacted the Sikh body on its helpline number “+91-011-23712580-82” to help their relatives stuck in Ukraine.
“The stranded Indians are facing a lot of problems with regard to food, water and shelter etc. We are assisting the families in liaising with the Ukraine Embassy in New Delhi, Indian Embassy in Ukraine, Hungary, Poland and Ministry of External Affairs,” the DSGMC said in a statement.
“The DSGMC will be pleased to provide all its well-equipped sarai in the historical gurdwaras in Delhi and food to the evacuated Indians,” it said.
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.