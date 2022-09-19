Sikh delegation meets PM Modi at his residence to offer blessings

A delegation of Gurudwara Shri Bala Sahib on Monday visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence to offer ‘prasad’ and blessing after it organised an ‘akhand paath’ from September 15 to 17 to mark his birthday on September 17. The delegation performed ‘ardas’, a prayer offered by Sikhs, at PM Modi’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

“A delegation of the Gurudwara visited the Prime Minister at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg today to offer prasad and blessings. The Sikh delegation honoured the Prime Minister by tying a Pagdi and offering a Siropa. An ardas was also performed for the Prime Minister’s long life and good health,” the Centre said in a statement.

The Gurudwara members organised langar, health and blood donation camps during its “first of its kind initiative”. The statement said PM Modi expressed his joy on meeting the delegation and thanked them. “He said that he was humbled and deeply touched by their gesture for making him feel a part of the Sikh Community,” the statement said.

PM Modi stressed the Centre’s commitment to work towards the betterment of the Sikh community and the delegation also acknowledged the “path-breaking initiatives” taken by the Prime Minister for the honour and welfare of the community.

“They recounted several efforts done by the Prime Minister including declaring 26 December as “Veer Baal Divas”, reopening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, removal of GST on langars run by gurdwaras, ensuring that the copies of Guru Granth Sahib reached India from Afghanistan, among others,” the statement added.