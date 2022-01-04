Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill 2022 tabled in Delhi assembly

The bill was presented to seek the addition of one more member to the list of nominated members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), taking its total from nine members to 10
Published on Jan 04, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Delhi gurdwara elections minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday tabled the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the legislative assembly. The bill was presented to seek the addition of one more member to the list of nominated members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), taking its total from nine members to 10.

“Head Priest of Akal Takht, Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Bhatinda, Punjab has been added to the list of existing four head priests of Akal Takhts, who act as nominated members to the DSGMC. The amendment in Section 4 (b) (ii) would take the number of nominated members under this subsection to 5, namely:- Head Priests of (1) Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Amritsar (2) Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Anandpur (3) Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Patna (4) Sri Akal Takhat Huzur Sahib, Nanded and (5) Sri Akal Takht, Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Bhatinda, Punjab,” the government said in a statement on Monday.

None of the Head Priests have voting rights for the purpose of election of officer- bearer and other members of the executive board under sub-section (1) and sub-section (2) of Section 16. The Total members at the DSGMC, after the proposed amendment, would be 46 elected members and 10 nominated members, taking the total tally of the DSGMC members to 56 members. The proposed Bill, after being passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi will be required to be reserved by the lieutenant governor, Delhi for the consideration and assent of the President of India, the statement added.

