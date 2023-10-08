Singapore envoy flags typo on sign at high commission in Delhi, NDMC changes it

Just hours after it was flagged by the Singapore High Commissioner to India, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Sunday fixed an incorrect spelling of the country on a signage board.

The incorrect spelling of Singapore in the signage near the Singapore High Commission in Chanakyapuri. (X (Formerly Twitter))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HC Wong, the Singapore High Commissioner to India, took to social media website X (formerly Twitter) and pointed out an error in the signage near the Singapore High Commission in Chanakyapuri. In the post, where Wong shares two photographs, the signage incorrectly spells the name of the country as “Singapur” instead of “Singapore”

“It is always good to spell check first,” Wong posted at around 8.30am on Sunday on the official X handle of the Singapore High Commission

The error was corrected by Sunday afternoon. (X (Formerly Twitter))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the pictures shows a signage board which reads “Singapur High Commission” while the other shows Wong sitting in the sun wearing a T-shirt which spells “Singapore”.

NDMC seemingly took cognisance of the issue around 2pm and fixed the spelling error. “Necessary corrections have been made,” the civic agency responded to the Singapore High Commission’s original post.

A while after the correction was made, the Singapore High Commissioner thanked NDMC for the “quick fix”.

“Thank you for the quick fix...” he posted on the High Commission’s official X account.

However, the error caught the eye of social media users who were critical of the mistake.

“Sign maker used the Hindi pronunciation and Roman alphabet,” posted an individual.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another added, “It is what happens when people translate from Hindi words to English...Common mistakes in all regional languages.” Harshdeep Rapal, another user, said that the Punjabi translations of many of the signages in Delhi are also wrong and multiple complaints have led to no change in the situation.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON