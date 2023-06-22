Singer Honey Singh alleges threat by gangster Goldy Brar

Punjabi rapper and Bollywood singer Hardesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, on Wednesday filed a complaint with Delhi Police, alleging that he received threats and extortion calls from a person who introduced himself as Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang said to be in hiding in Canada. Honey Singh’s complaint was forwarded to the special cell — the anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police — that registered a case of extortion and criminal intimidation. (HT Photo)

Officers said Singh’s complaint was forwarded to the special cell — the anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police — that registered a case of extortion and criminal intimidation under Indian Penal Code’s sections 387 and 506.

Brar is also said to be the mastermind of the 2022 murder of Punjab singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala, and is said to make extortion and threat calls to businessmen and celebrities on behalf of the imprisoned Bishnoi.

Police in a statement said that Singh, in his complaint, said the threat call came on his manager Rohit Chabra’s phone on June 19. The complaint said that the caller introduced himself as Brar, and demanded ₹50 lakh. Thereafter his manager received random calls and voice messages for extortion from the same number, Singh said.

The singer visited the Delhi Police headquarters, met the police chief Sanjay Arora and filed his complaint on Wednesday.

Singh said, “My staff and I received threat calls with the name of Goldy Brar. I have requested the Delhi police commissioner to provide security to me and investigate the case. I have received a threat for the first time in my life and I am scared. We received some voice notes also. We received these threats from international phone numbers.”

Delhi Police spokesperson Kumar Gyanesh said, “The first information report (FIR) has been registered and investigation is underway.”