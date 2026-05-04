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Sirsa lauds ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ workshop, calls for youth-led action

Sirsa lauds ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ workshop, calls for youth-led action

Published on: May 04, 2026 09:54 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday lauded a one-day workshop on "Beat Plastic Pollution", organised by the Environment Department, stressing the need for collective action and youth participation to tackle plastic waste.

Sirsa lauds ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ workshop, calls for youth-led action

The workshop brought together policymakers, experts, educators and over 150 students to deliberate on sustainable plastic waste solutions, and featured exhibitions, street plays, and expert sessions, officials said.

Congratulating the Department and the students, Sirsa said, "Removing single-use plastics is essential for Delhi's clean future. Your creativity today inspires lasting change."

The programme commenced with a ceremonial lamp-lighting and a welcome song by students of Bal Bhavan Public School, Mayur Vihar Phase-II. It was attended by students, teachers, environment experts, along with senior officers of the Environment department, Government of NCT Delhi, officials added.

Students presented exhibitions and staged a street play highlighting the harmful impact of plastic waste, while experts led sessions on waste management and sustainability.

Tushita Rawat from the Centre for Science and Environment spoke on circular economy approaches, Ashish Jain, Director at IPCA, discussed source segregation, and Ekta Gupta from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi highlighted urban waste practices.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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