New Delhi, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday lauded a one-day workshop on "Beat Plastic Pollution", organised by the Environment Department, stressing the need for collective action and youth participation to tackle plastic waste.

Sirsa lauds ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ workshop, calls for youth-led action

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The workshop brought together policymakers, experts, educators and over 150 students to deliberate on sustainable plastic waste solutions, and featured exhibitions, street plays, and expert sessions, officials said.

Congratulating the Department and the students, Sirsa said, "Removing single-use plastics is essential for Delhi's clean future. Your creativity today inspires lasting change."

The programme commenced with a ceremonial lamp-lighting and a welcome song by students of Bal Bhavan Public School, Mayur Vihar Phase-II. It was attended by students, teachers, environment experts, along with senior officers of the Environment department, Government of NCT Delhi, officials added.

Students presented exhibitions and staged a street play highlighting the harmful impact of plastic waste, while experts led sessions on waste management and sustainability.

Tushita Rawat from the Centre for Science and Environment spoke on circular economy approaches, Ashish Jain, Director at IPCA, discussed source segregation, and Ekta Gupta from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi highlighted urban waste practices.

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{{^usCountry}} Stressing systemic interventions and community participation, Sirsa said, "The government is working on all fronts, bans, recycling infrastructure, and awareness, to slash pollution in Delhi, making our air and rivers cleaner for generations." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stressing systemic interventions and community participation, Sirsa said, "The government is working on all fronts, bans, recycling infrastructure, and awareness, to slash pollution in Delhi, making our air and rivers cleaner for generations." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Interactive activities such as quizzes, poetry recitations and a "Say No to Plastics" act were also organised to engage students, with prizes distributed for posters prepared ahead of World Environment Day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interactive activities such as quizzes, poetry recitations and a "Say No to Plastics" act were also organised to engage students, with prizes distributed for posters prepared ahead of World Environment Day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the role of young people, Sirsa said their involvement is key to long-term environmental sustainability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the role of young people, Sirsa said their involvement is key to long-term environmental sustainability. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Children's contributions are extremely necessary in this fight against pollution. They are our future leaders, and their ideas today will help eliminate single-use plastics tomorrow," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Children's contributions are extremely necessary in this fight against pollution. They are our future leaders, and their ideas today will help eliminate single-use plastics tomorrow," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The workshop concluded with a pledge by participants to continue efforts towards reducing plastic use and promoting environmental responsibility, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The workshop concluded with a pledge by participants to continue efforts towards reducing plastic use and promoting environmental responsibility, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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