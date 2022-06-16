Sisodia begins prep for markets revamp, inspects Delhi's Kamla Nagar

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday inspected the Kamla Nagar Market, one of the five shopping hubs that the Delhi government plans to redevelop.

On June 13, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government will revamp Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Khari Baoli, and Kirti Nagar markets.

“Kamla Nagar will soon be known as the pride of Delhi. We will create a unique experience for both traders and shoppers. The business community of Kamla Nagar is an equal and important stakeholder in its redevelopment. All their needs and ideas will be given due consideration,” Sisodia said.

Talking about the development of the market, the deputy CM said that all overhead transmission lines will be shifted underground, the market will be beautified and world-class public amenities will be developed there.

During the inspection, Sisodia noted the shortcomings in terms of hygiene and sanitation, public utilities, parking space and traffic congestion. “Kamla Nagar Market is a heritage market of Delhi. It has unfortunately become a victim of the inadequacies of the MCD and the system at large. The shopkeepers of this market are very gritty and have taken this market to where it is today. The Kejriwal government has now taken it upon itself to redevelop and rebrand the market to maximise its potential. Kamla Nagar is an essential part of the DU culture. Whoever studies in DU spends a significant part of their campus life in this market. DU’s students living all over the world cherish their memories of Kamla Nagar. Now, the Delhi government will revamp this market in a way that people associated with could take pride in it,” Sisodia said.

He said the five markets have been selected for phase 1 of the ‘markets redevelopment’ programme, an initiative that the Delhi government unveiled in its annual budget for 2022-23. It is also part of the larger plan of the state government to create two million jobs in five years. Other major markets in the Capital will be taken up for redevelopment in the next phase.