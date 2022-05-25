Sisodia explores partnership with UK in education innovation

New Delhi: Delhi deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met UK’s Minister for Skills Alex Burghart to explore new partnership opportunities between the two states that could foster innovation and bolster Delhi’s higher education system. Mutual cooperation for higher education between UK and Delhi universities was a key focus area in the high-level meeting between Sisodia and Burghart.

Following the visit, Sisodia said that he had brainstormed innovative ideas which could be implemented in state universities. “Future partnerships with UK higher education institutions will help us promote innovation and create 21st-century jobs in Delhi. Insightful meeting with the Minister for Skills and faculties from universities gave us an opportunity to understand their working and curricula being implemented here,” said Sisodia.

The deputy chief minister also visited the University of East London (UEL) and University College London (UCL) in an effort aimed at bolstering collaboration between universities in the UK and Delhi. Sisodia said that the government was looking forward to collaborating with universities in the UK in the field of teacher education, sports, skill development and research. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Delhi government said that collaboration between Delhi Sports University and UEL was in the offing. The collaboration will look into designing sports university curricula and capacity building. “UEL is known for playing an integral role in the 2012 Olympics which was held in London and it is the top university for sports education in London. The university has a dedicated School of Health, Sport and Bioscience, which provides hands-on, experience-led teaching across multiple disciplines in sports. We are looking forward to collaborating with UEL to work on capacity building, innovative curriculum design, and research for Delhi Sports University,” said Sisodia.

Besides holding discussions with university stakeholders, Sisodia also visited Reay Primary School in London where he interacted with students and faculty members. He said that the school was working on improving primary education in the UK, a goal that aligned with Delhi’s government’s vision for education. “Primary schooling build’s basic framework of a child’s future. Reay primary has been working dedicatedly on improving primary education in the UK. Their vision to enable children to become lifelong learners aligns with the vision of the Kejriwal Government. In Delhi too we are working towards improving the primary education system and would like to adopt some of the practices of Reay Primary, in our schools for the benefit of our children,” said Sisodia.