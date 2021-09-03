Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sisodia holds meeting with new Delhi sports varsity board of management

Sisodia said, “Our motive for starting this university is to give education status to sports... No school or university in our country considers playing as education, but this will not happen in Delhi Sports University.”
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday held the first meeting with the board of management of Delhi Sports University discussing the government’s plans to train sportspersons, government officials said.

“The board of management has 15 members. These include seven ex-officio and eight nominated members,” a press release from Sisodia’s office said.

The government did not disclose the names of the 15 members.

He also said that the government’s vision is to organise the Olympics in Delhi before India enters its 100th year of independence, in 2047. “Today the Olympics are dominated by China, America, Russia. Delhi Sports University will be the answer and will prepare players who bring medals for the country. The university will identify the players and work to hone their talent,” he said.

