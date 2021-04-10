Six more cases at St Stephen’s

Six more Covid-19 cases were reported from St Stephen’s College on Friday, said district administration officials.

Civil Lines sub-divisional magistrate Rajesh Chaudhary confirmed the count.

Last week, 13 students and two staff members tested positive after they returned from a college trip to Dalhousie. The college enforced strict protocols on the campus and reserved two blocks to isolate the infected.

Principal John Varghese did not respond to calls, texts and emails seeking comment on the condition of the students and staff members.

Nandita Narain, an associate professor at the college and member of its governing body, had written to Varghese on Friday wondering whether the college ought to be closed.

“Should the college not be closed, infected students [should be] admitted to hospital and the other students sent home in the light of the outbreak and continuing spread of Covid cases in the campus. Would you agree that to cope better with a serious pandemic like Covid 19, complete transparency, strict adherence to scientific and medical protocol and professionalism in administration is the need of the hour,” she wrote. Varghese was yet to respond, she said.

Another student and a hostel resident, who wished not to be named, said, “There is a fear among students regarding the possible spread of infection. The college should immediately vacate the hostel.”

Delhi University last week issued guidelines asking students to stay at home or hostel and avoid going to the campus for academic work unless it was unavoidable, citing rising cases of Covid-19 in the national capital.