Slow start to next phase, but uptick likely: Officials

As the country switched to a new phase of vaccinations, with the Centre procuring and distributing shots for those aged between 18 and 45, several government-run centres in the Capital began walk-ins for the bracket on a trial basis on Monday.

So far, only those aged above 45 were allowed to walk in and get a shot at any government vaccination centre after 3pm.

“Half the vaccination slots for 18 to 45-year-olds at all government centres are to be reserved for walk-ins. Although we have started it at some centres, we are yet to get clear guidelines from the [Delhi] government. Once that arrives, we will start walk-ins across all centres,” said a senior district official who asked not to be named.

Meanwhile, some vaccination centres in the city that only inoculated the older age group on Monday opened up their slots for all adults in the city.

Among them was the central government-run Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. “The vaccination drive for the 18-45 group began today [Monday], but we are not allowing walk-ins for this age group yet. Vaccines that were already available at the hospital are being used,” said Smriti Tiwari, a spokesperson of the hospital.

The central All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), however, continued to vaccinate only the elder age groups, as senior officials said the facility was awaiting doses.

“It should start in a couple of days as soon as we receive supply,” said the senior official.

Senior district officials also said they expect a sharp uptick in vaccination numbers in the city. “Doses will continue to be administered in two separate lots — for those under the age of 45 and those above —till state government supplies last. Once those run out, all vaccines available to the state will be available for all age groups,” said an east district official.

The new vaccine drive by the Centre saw over 8.5 million people across the country receiving jabs on Monday.

Currently, Delhi administers over 84,000 shots a day, nearly 67% of which is given to those aged below 45, shows Delhi government data.

Meanwhile, several civil defence volunteers across different vaccination centres in Delhi including those in Trilokpuri, New Friends Colony, Tilak Nagar, Ashok Nagar, and Mayur Vihar also said they expected more jabs to be administered to young adults in the coming days.

Narender Taank, nodal vaccination officer, Sarvodya Bal Vidyalay No.2 Tilak Nagar, said, “There is a lot of enthusiasm among younger people. While we have received some official directions regarding vaccinations in the 18+ category only today [Monday], people have been visiting the centre for the past week,” said Taank.

A few Delhi government schools also started walk-in vaccinations for the younger age group on Monday.

Gopal Singh, 47, a resident of New Ashok Nagar, had been struggling to get registered to get his 20-year-old daughter vaccinated. On Monday, the businessman visited the Government Boys Senior Secondary School in New Ashok Nagar for help.

“I had to get my wife, daughter, and nephew vaccinated. Upon visiting the centre, the volunteers helped with the registration and we got our doses. The process was very smooth,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a video briefing on Monday, Atishi, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Kalkaji MLA, said, “When the Centre promised that the free vaccination drive for all above the age of 18 would begin, we expected to receive a lot of vaccines on June 21. But, we have not received a single extra dose. What kind of vaccination programme is this?”

(With inputs from Kainat Sarfaraz and Sadia Akhtar)