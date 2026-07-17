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Smart PDS system to be implemented in Delhi: Official

New Delhi: The Delhi government is preparing to roll out a Smart Public Distribution System (Smart-PDS) to enable ration card holders to check status of ration at fair price shops and get names added or deleted, officials said on Thursday

Published on: Jul 17, 2026 08:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: The Delhi government is preparing to roll out a Smart Public Distribution System (Smart-PDS) to enable ration card holders to check status of ration at fair price shops and get names added or deleted, officials said on Thursday.

Official said the Smart-PDS project aims to modernise Delhi’s public distribution system through digital interventions. (Representative photo)
Official said the Smart-PDS project aims to modernise Delhi’s public distribution system through digital interventions. (Representative photo)

Officials said the Smart-PDS project, being implemented under a Centre-sponsored programme, aims to modernise Delhi’s public distribution system through digital interventions.

“There will be a centralised database of beneficiaries. They can avail new ration cards, check eligibility criteria and track status of ration at fair price shops under one system,” a senior official said.

The system will also introduce smart ration cards with QR codes and enhanced digital capabilities. Biometric and facial authentication will be used during distribution to curb leakages and prevent diversion of subsidised foodgrains and other essential commodities.

According to officials, digital recording of transactions and technology-enabled monitoring of fair price shops are expected to improve transparency, strengthen oversight and reduce irregularities in the distribution process.

The platform will be integrated with the Centre’s ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ programme, allowing eligible beneficiaries to collect their entitled foodgrains from any fair price shop across the country.

The committee, comprising assistant commissioners from all 13 districts along with senior department officials, has been tasked with examining every feature before it’s launch. It will also recommend improvements and modifications to ensure the platform is user-friendly, said officials.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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