South Delhi club bouncers booked for thrashing duo over busted flush

Bouncers of a club at a five-star hotel in Janpath were booked for allegedly thrashing a 32-year-old woman and her cousin over the past week, when they complained about a malfunctioning flush in the washroom, the police said. According to the police, the incident took place around 4 am on July 1. (Representative photo)

According to the police, the incident took place around 4 am on July 1. They said the bouncers have been booked on charges of criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint, on a complaint filed by the cousin.

The complainant said he works at a private firm and was at the Privee club, when the incident took place. “We reached there around 12.30am, had food and were partying…Around 4am, I went to the washroom and found the flush on the loo was not working. A staffer came and blamed me for damaging it... During the same time, two bouncers came and pushed me. They started pushing me out of the club. When I resisted and told them that they can’t drag me, they kicked me and started thrashing me. My cousin intervened, but they attacked her as well,” the FIR said.

Police said the complainant alleged that the bouncers also threatened to kill them.

On Monday, the hotel staff said that the club space was rented to Privee and the hotel did not oversee its operations. “We are working with law enforcement agencies...” a hotel staffer said.

Privee club did not respond to HT’s queries for comment.