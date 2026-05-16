Speeding DTC bus mows down pedestrian in Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan

New Delhi

Police said the deceased, identified as Vijay Singh, of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, was crossing the road when the incident took place. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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A speeding DTC bus ran over a 40-year-old pedestrian, killing him, and then hit a two-wheeler, injuring the rider, near the Dhaula Kuan Metro station on Friday morning, police said.

The police said the bus driver did not stop and fled the spot in the vehicle. He was yet to be arrested until Friday night. There was no passenger inside during the incident, police said.

Police said the deceased, identified as Vijay Singh, of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, was crossing the road when the incident took place. “We received a call about the accident which took place near the Dhaula Kuan Metro station’s exit gate. The victim was hit by an orange DTC bus. Due to the impact, the victim fell and succumbed to the injuries at the spot. The bus also hit a bike and the rider suffered minor injuries,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel.

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{{^usCountry}} A case under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Singh worked as a driver and was leaving for work when the incident took place. He stayed with his family, a wife and child, in Mahipalpur and was the family’s sole breadwinner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Singh worked as a driver and was leaving for work when the incident took place. He stayed with his family, a wife and child, in Mahipalpur and was the family’s sole breadwinner. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} DCP Goel said, “Singh’s body was shifted to DDU Hospital. After the accident, the offending DTC bus driver along with the DTC bus fled from the spot. Legal action is being initiated against the absconding driver. The crime team has collected evidence and CCTVs are being analysed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DCP Goel said, “Singh’s body was shifted to DDU Hospital. After the accident, the offending DTC bus driver along with the DTC bus fled from the spot. Legal action is being initiated against the absconding driver. The crime team has collected evidence and CCTVs are being analysed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the biker suffered injuries to his legs and hands, but is stable. His statement was recorded. “Eyewitnesses and the biker alleged that the bus was speeding and they accused the driver of drinking and driving. We are only verifying these allegations as of now. There is no evidence,” a police officer aware of the incident said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the biker suffered injuries to his legs and hands, but is stable. His statement was recorded. “Eyewitnesses and the biker alleged that the bus was speeding and they accused the driver of drinking and driving. We are only verifying these allegations as of now. There is no evidence,” a police officer aware of the incident said. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jignasa Sinha Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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