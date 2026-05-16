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Speeding DTC bus mows down pedestrian in Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan

A speeding DTC bus fatally struck a pedestrian in New Delhi, injuring a biker, while the driver fled the scene. Legal action is underway.

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:20 am IST
By Jignasa Sinha
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New Delhi

Police said the deceased, identified as Vijay Singh, of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, was crossing the road when the incident took place. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A speeding DTC bus ran over a 40-year-old pedestrian, killing him, and then hit a two-wheeler, injuring the rider, near the Dhaula Kuan Metro station on Friday morning, police said.

The police said the bus driver did not stop and fled the spot in the vehicle. He was yet to be arrested until Friday night. There was no passenger inside during the incident, police said.

Police said the deceased, identified as Vijay Singh, of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, was crossing the road when the incident took place. “We received a call about the accident which took place near the Dhaula Kuan Metro station’s exit gate. The victim was hit by an orange DTC bus. Due to the impact, the victim fell and succumbed to the injuries at the spot. The bus also hit a bike and the rider suffered minor injuries,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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