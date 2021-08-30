Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Staggered lunch breaks, quarantine room: DDMA guidelines for school reopening
delhi news

Staggered lunch breaks, quarantine room: DDMA guidelines for school reopening

The decision to reopen schools and colleges was taken by the DDMA on Friday on account of a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the city. Delhi has added a daily average of 32 cases over the past seven days.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Schools in Delhi have been asked to follow Covid-19 protocol.(Representative Photo)

The Delhi disaster management authority (DDMA) on Monday issued guidelines for reopening of schools in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has announced that schools and educational institutions can resume physical classes in a phased manner from September 1.

According to the latest DDMA guidelines, maximum 50 per cent of students per classroom may be called depending upon capacity and the timetable should be prepared as per occupancy limit of classrooms. The educational institutions must follow the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) norms as specified by the government, the DDMA said.

The agency has also directed schools to stagger lunch breaks to avoid crowding. These breaks should held in open areas, according to the guidelines.

The schools and colleges have been asked to set up quarantine room for emergency use and discourage the routine guest visits. The DDMA has also directed the schools to not allow students and teachers living in Covid containment zones to come to educational institutions.

From September 1, all government schools will open for classes 9 to 12, all private schools can also resume classes for 9 to 12 standards. Coaching centres can also start classes for students of 9 to 12 standards. No decision has been taken on reopening junior classes yet.

RELATED STORIES

Authorities decided to reopen the schools on account of a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation in Delhi.

Delhi added 32 fresh cases of Covid-19 and zero fatality for fourth consecutive day on Sunday. The positivity rate in the national capital in 0.04 per cent. It has stayed below 1 per cent for more than 90 days. Delhi has added a daily average of 32 cases over the past seven days.

Schools in Delhi have been shut since March last year when Covid-19 cases first started rising in the country. Classes resumed for a brief period in January and February this year, but were suspended in April as a brutal second wave (fourth for Capital) of Covid-19 stretched the health care infrastructure to its limits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi schools school reopening
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhiwale: The IIC man

A month of weather fluctuations for Delhi

Manish Sisodia slams UP govt at Tiranga Yatra in Agra

‘Fake call centre’ scams spread web in Delhi-NCR
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP