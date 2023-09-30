Stalker stabs doctor at her Delhi clinic

A 47-year-old woman doctor was seriously injured after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her stalker at her hair transplant clinic in Tagore Garden in west Delhi on Saturday afternoon, the Delhi Police said.

Police said the doctor identified the attacker as Prashant Thakur. A case of attempt to murder was registered at the Rajouri Garden police station. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The attacker, whom the doctor had met at a gym and known for the past four to five years, fled the clinic after stabbing her in her chest, shoulders and other parts of the body with a knife. He fled after leaving the knife near the crime scene.

Police said the doctor identified the attacker as Prashant Thakur. A case of attempt to murder was registered at the Rajouri Garden police station. The condition of the doctor was stable and out of danger. She was referred to a private hospital in central Delhi, where her husband works as a doctor, police added.

“We have learnt that the accused, identified by the injured doctor as Prashant Thakur, had been allegedly stalking her and pressuring her to continue talking to him and meeting him. The doctor, however, had distanced herself from him. Prima facie, it appears that the man was not ready to accept the rejection and attacked her out of frustration and rage,” said a police officer aware of the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said that the Rajouri Garden police received information about the incident on Saturday afternoon. The call was made by a female staffer of the clinic. The injured doctor was taken to a nearby private hospital from where she was shifted to the private hospital, where her husband works as a doctor.

“During the inquiry, it was learnt that a person came to her clinic in the afternoon and attacked her with a knife in the staircase of the building. The clinic is on the ground floor of the building while her residence is on the upper floor. According to the initial information, the woman had more than one stab injury,” added DCP Veer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The doctor’s statement was recorded by the police. She told the police that she was with a patient at her clinic around 4.30pm when Thakur arrived and said he wanted to talk to her.

“She went near the staircase with him. Thakur then grabbed her hand and dragged her to the third floor of the building. He insisted that she should talk to him. The doctor refused by saying that she was happy with her husband and three children. Her refusal enraged Thakur and he stabbed her multiple times, screaming that he would not let her live with anyone else if she did not agree to be with him,” the officer said, quoting the statement.

DCP Veer said that multiple teams have been formed to locate and nab the attacker. Police are also scanning CCTV cameras installed in and around the building to know if he was alone or with an accomplice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON