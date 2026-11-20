A 28-year-old man, who allegedly stalked a social media influencer and travelled from Chennai to Delhi to “stop” her wedding, died after being assaulted by members of the woman’s family and a neighbour while trying to enter her house in east Delhi’s Mandawli area, police said on Thursday.

Senior police officers aware of the case said the man had also tried to break into the woman’s house in July, but was told to leave. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

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The incident took place on November 7, when the man allegedly trespassed into the woman’s apartment building and was caught and assaulted. He succumbed to his injuries on November 14. The Delhi Police have now arrested the woman’s father and a tenant for culpable homicide.

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Senior police officers aware of the case said the man had also tried to break into the woman’s house in July, but was told to leave. No complaint was filed at the time.

The deceased, identified as Abhinav Kumar Singh, worked at an IT firm in Chennai and hailed from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. Police said he travelled to Delhi to “stop” the content creator’s wedding, scheduled for the first week of December.

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On November 7, around 8.30-9pm, Singh allegedly reached the woman’s apartment in West Vinod Nagar. Two police control room calls were received around 9.10pm, one from a family member reporting a trespasser and another from locals reporting that a man was being assaulted.

“He was found injured by the PCR van. Police officers rushed him to LBS Hospital. It was found that the man managed to enter the building and reach her apartment. When he entered her house and demanded to marry her, the family started assaulting him using sticks,” a senior police officer said.

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How it transpired

An FIR was registered on November 8 on the complaint of a police official, and the woman’s father, Virender Bisht, 64, and tenant Pankaj, 34, were arrested for allegedly causing grievous hurt. Singh died on November 14.

Police traced his address to a rented accommodation in Chennai and found that his parents lived in Ghazipur. His family was unaware that he had been stalking the woman or had travelled to Delhi, officers said.

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A second FIR was registered on November 11, based on a complaint by the 26-year-old content creator, who has 2.9 million YouTube subscribers and around 650,000 Instagram followers. She alleged that Singh had been threatening her and had repeatedly trespassed into her house.

In her complaint, she said she had received messages from different Instagram accounts about her movements and daily routine. After announcing her engagement on June 22, she began receiving similar messages. She also described an incident on July 10-11, when an unidentified man entered her house and shouted, “I love you, madam. Don’t get married to anyone else.”

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Her family had confronted the man and asked him not to contact her again. He promised not to repeat the behaviour, following which she did not file a police complaint, she said. She alleged that messages from anonymous accounts resumed later, but she ignored them.

The woman further alleged that Singh entered her house again on November 7, appeared to be drunk and told her father and others that he would not let the wedding take place. He later fell on the road. The family found mobile phones, a tablet and products she sold online in his bag, according to the FIR.

The woman’s family declined to speak to the media on Thursday.

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Neighbours said Singh had visited the apartment complex three to four months earlier and had managed to enter the woman’s house by taking her brother’s name. One neighbour said he had also been spotted sitting outside the building.

DCP (east) Rajeev Kumar said the woman’s family had not reported the earlier incident. “On November 7, the incident took place between 9-10pm. We have arrested the father and the tenant. Legal action is being taken. We are also taking details of the deceased,” he said.