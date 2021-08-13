State varsity to conduct 1st skills competition

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will conduct its first state-level skill competition this month to help identify and select contenders for the WorldSkills International Competitions in Shanghai in October next year.

The WorldSkills International Competitions are a global championship of vocational skills held every two years.

The online screening will be held on Friday and the on-ground qualifying rounds will be held from August 16 - 30.

Participants will undergo a two-tier selection process.

“The first level of testing will be an online proctored exam containing multiple choice questions (MCQs) to test basic skill knowledge of the candidate. Based on the merit of the first round, top six candidates will be called for the second level of testing which will check their hands-on competency through test projects. Finally, two candidates will be selected in each skill and will represent the state of Delhi in the regional rounds,” the office of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said in a press release.

Upon clearing regional rounds, competitors will be trained to participate in the WorldSkills International Competitions 2022 in Shanghai. htc