Stephen’s College has failed to respond to multiple notices on appointments, says Delhi University panel

New Delhi

The committee said it is relying on information available on the college’s website to gather the details. (Representative photo)

A Delhi University committee probing teacher appointments made by St Stephen’s College said the college has failed to respond to multiple written communications seeking information on the process, starting with shortlisting of candidates, a committee member told HT.

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The committee said it is relying on information available on the college’s website to gather the details.

“We had sought details regarding the shortlisted candidates, including their academic performance indicator (API) score from the college. Without these details, how is the committee supposed to probe the matter? We are relying on whatever is available on the website, but that is not how a committee is meant to function,” said Aman Kumar, a member of Delhi University’s executive council.

“So far, we have held a few online meetings but have not made much progress, as we mainly end up sending one reminder after another. Meanwhile, the college has gone ahead and appointed these candidates,” Kumar said.

Queries sent by HT to St Stephen’s College principal Susan Elias and governing body chairman Paul Swarup did not elicit a response.

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{{^usCountry}} The committee, headed by professor Inder Mohan Kapahy, was constituted during an Executive Council meeting on April 29 to examine appointment-related issues at the college. According to the university, the college shortlisted 70 candidates for each unreserved vacancy, while the approved norm allows a maximum of 40 candidates for the first vacancy and 20 for each subsequent vacancy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee, headed by professor Inder Mohan Kapahy, was constituted during an Executive Council meeting on April 29 to examine appointment-related issues at the college. According to the university, the college shortlisted 70 candidates for each unreserved vacancy, while the approved norm allows a maximum of 40 candidates for the first vacancy and 20 for each subsequent vacancy. {{/usCountry}}

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The committee issued two letters, both accessed by HT, to the college principal on May 11 and June 10. “This is to remind you that the committee... decided to get the following information from college--the shortlisting criteria used by the college and the list of shortlisted candidates along with their API score for each subject, and reasons for not following the university approved shortlisting criteria,” the letter dated June 10 signed by joint registrar (colleges) Rohan Rai read.

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DU registrar Vikas Gupta said the college’s unwillingness to cooperate would make the committee’s work more challenging. “We have flagged every violation committed by the college, and a committee was formed to probe one such breach. Being a minority institution does not mean the college can flout rules or act uncooperative,” said Gupta.